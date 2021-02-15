Hotel quarantine guests complain about ‘crazy’ cost

Some of the first guests to check into quarantine hotels have expressed their frustration at tougher border rules.

UK and Irish nationals and UK residents returning to England from a country deemed at high risk for Covid-19 must now self-isolate in hotels.

The rule applies to people returning to Scotland from any destination.

One traveller quarantining at the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel near Heathrow Airport said he was “feeling sad” at the prospect of isolating for 11 nights.

Speaking to the PA news agency over the phone, delivery driver Roger Goncalves, 23, who lives in London, said: “I did my test for coronavirus. The test was negative. Why do I need to stay in my room?”

He explained he had tried to fly back from Brazil last week – before the requirement to quarantine in a hotel was in place – but his airline cancelled his flight.

Roger Goncalves travelled to London from Brazil (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He described the £1,750 cost of staying in the hotels as “crazy”.

Asked how he will spend the time in his room, Mr Goncalves said he would “watch TV, watch Netflix”.

Another arriving traveller, who had flown into Heathrow from Zambia, said: “I’m not happy, but you have to do it.”

Travellers arriving in England must quarantine in a hotel if they have been in one of the Government’s 33 “red list” countries – which covers Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, South America and southern Africa – in the past 10 days.

The UK has banned direct flights from those locations, so passengers must take connecting flights, mixing with passengers from countries not on the list.

Bags are unloaded at a Holiday Inn near Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman defended the arrangements, stating that the Government is “working closely with airlines and carriers who are ensuring that the flights they provide are Covid secure”.

He went on: “In UK airports there are different processes for if you come from a red list country, or if you don’t”, such as a “separated baggage reclaim section”.

The spokesman refused to give a “running commentary” on the number of travellers who have booked into the hotels.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said last week that the number of people returning from “red list” countries “probably comes to less than 1,000 a day”.

Passengers arriving at airports are being escorted by security personnel to coaches which take them to nearby hotels.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Times Radio said the system has been operating “smoothly” since it came into force at 4am on Monday.

A hotel guest waves to members of the media from the window of Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

People required to enter the quarantine hotel programme must enter England or Scotland through a designated airport and have pre-booked a package to stay at one of the Government’s managed facilities.

These are Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Farnborough, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

No international flights are operating to Wales or Northern Ireland.

The Government has struck deals with 16 hotels so far, providing 4,963 rooms, with a further 58,000 rooms currently on stand-by, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

People must quarantine in the hotel room but exceptions allowing them to leave include the need for urgent medical assistance, to exercise or attend the funeral of a close family member.

⚠️ The rules around travelling to England have now changed. You MUST now book your hotel quarantine or home quarantine testing package before arriving back in the country. Go to https://t.co/2II8cZ7uht to book ⬇️ — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 15, 2021

The regulations state that leaving for these exceptional reasons should only happen if the person “has been given prior permission by a person authorised by the Secretary of State for this purpose”.

Passengers arriving in England face fines of up to £10,000 for failing to quarantine, and those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail, Mr Hancock announced last week.

All travellers arriving in the UK must have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within the 72 hours before their departure.

People returning to England who have not visited a “red list” country must quarantine for 10 days at home and complete two mandatory Covid-19 tests on the second and eighth day after arriving.