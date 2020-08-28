Victorian health officials told hotel staff linked to second wave they didn't need to isolate

Health authorities told hotel staff they did not need to isolate after a Covid outbreak now blamed for Melbourne’s second wave, an inquiry has been told.

The claim from a Rydges manager came as hotel bosses levelled complaints about the work of privately contracted security guards at a judicial inquiry on Friday.

In one incident, a guest escaped to a lobby while a guard was looking at his phone, while several guards at the Rydges On Swanston were sacked for harassing female hotel staff.

Rosswyn Menezes, of Rydges, said after an outbreak was detected in May health authorities insisted staff who had been in the building for more than 30 minutes get tested.

“I asked [the Department of Health and Human Services] … ‘Should we isolate straight away?’” Menezes said.

“And I believe what we were advised at that point was, ‘You do not have to because you’re not a close contact.’

“That’s why nobody was stood down at that point.”

On 30 May, Menezes said he received a call from health authorities saying that everyone who had been in the building during “a certain date range had to self-isolate for 14 days”.

The hotel was then closed between 1 June and 14 June.

The inquiry has previously heard the Rydges on Swanston hotel has been linked to an estimated 90% of cases in Melbourne during the second wave.

A family of four staying at the hotel tested positive in mid-May before four quarantine program workers including a hotel employee contracted the virus.

About 90% of the Rydges 350 guests have tested positive.

Menezes wrote to Unified Security and DHHS to complain about guards sitting together to eat and gathering to watch videos in the lobby without social distancing.

Unified had sub-contracted the work to another company, Elite Protection, whose workforce was stood down after the complaints.

He said Unified then “sent in their guards” and that situation improved after his complaint.

“From a security point of a view, I did see a change, especially with the meals,” Menezes said.

Stephen Ferrigno, the general manager at the Four Points by Sheraton, told the inquiry he was unsatisfied by the response of the security company and government officials after a guest escaped to the lobby on 25 June.

Ferrigno said CCTV footage showed the guard was looking down at his phone while the guest entered the 10th floor lift.

The Sheraton manager complained to the Department of Health and Human Services but did not receive a response, the inquiry heard, while the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions referred him to the security company.

The employee was eventually fired, the inquiry was told, though Ferrigno insisted that throughout the program guards were “passive” and distracted.

Shaun D’Cruz, a manager at Crown, told the inquiry he had complained to DHHS over evidence of guards smoking in the fire stairwells.

He also recounted another incident in which guards had taken towels from the hotel pantries to have naps in the corridor.

“They were not permitted to go into that area,” he said.

D’Cruz said the issue was “managed appropriately” and did not happen again.

The contracting of private security guards is a focus of the inquiry chaired by former judge Jennifer Coate.

One guard who contracted Covid-19 at Rydges on Swanston told the inquiry last week he had been hired through WhatsApp with minimal screening.

He said he had only been given one mask and a single pair of gloves for an entire shift, which he was told to stuff in his pockets out of view of security cameras.

On Thursday, the inquiry heard a guard at Crowne Plaza was fired after slipping a note under a guest’s door that said “Hey hun, add me on snapchat”.

There were similar allegations on Friday, with the inquiry hearing several guards at Rydges were sacked after Menezes complained that staff were being harassed.

“Some of the security guards were harassing a couple of my female staff members by passing certain comments and a few words,” he said.

The inquiry was told these guards were stood down and then fired.

Ferrigno claimed the guards at Four Points by Sheraton spent “a lot of time” watching content or having conversations on their phones and suggested the company failed to take action.

