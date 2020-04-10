Should Hotel Grand Central Limited’s (SGX:H18) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll evaluate Hotel Grand Central Limited (SGX:H18) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hotel Grand Central:

0.022 = S$34m ÷ (S$1.6b - S$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Hotel Grand Central has an ROCE of 2.2%.

Is Hotel Grand Central's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Hotel Grand Central's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 4.2% average reported by the Hospitality industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Hotel Grand Central's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Hotel Grand Central's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:H18 Past Revenue and Net Income April 10th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Hotel Grand Central is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Hotel Grand Central's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Hotel Grand Central has current liabilities of S$54m and total assets of S$1.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 3.4% of its total assets. Hotel Grand Central has very few current liabilities, which have a minimal effect on its already low ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Hotel Grand Central's ROCE

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.