Hotel Adriana review: a stunning spa retreat in the heart of Hvar, Croatia

The stylish Top Bar at hotel Adriana (Adriana)

You know a hotel is doing something right when all you want is to shuffle between your bedroom, the breakfast area and the bar.

Located in the heart of Hvar and staring straight at St. Stephen's Cathedral in the main square, Hotel Adriana offers majestic views of the red-roofed old town, its surrounding mountains and the bustling harbour.

If you're not in Hvar for the partying - most people are - you are there for the beaches. Thankfully both of those are in abundance and on the doorstep.

Where is it?

You can spot the modern-looking building as soon as you step off the catamaran port, which is only a five-minute walk away. As far as locations go, it doesn’t get better than Adriana. Hvar's narrow cobbled streets steeped in history and its famous 13th-century fortress are all easily accessible from the property.

Just outside the hotel, among the dozens of popular bars, you'll also find stalls selling products made from locally sourced lavender and a row of travel agents to book your day trips - including to the famous Blue Cave. Party people needn't be disappointed: boats to Carpe Diem, a particular favourite with young tourists, are only a couple of minutes away too.

The old town of Hvar is a vehicle-free zone with a pedestrian-only pathway running along the coast. Take a stroll to find a secluded spot for a private swim. For those wanting something luxurious, Beach Club Hvar offer sunbeds and cabanas for the day - they also have a selection of tempting lunch and cocktail options.

Interiors by Croatian firm Studio Franić Šekoranja (Adriana)

Style

The sharp, modern decor by Zagreb-based design house Studio FraniÄ Šekoranja feels very refined luxury. Tones of beige, brown and blue dominate the hotel, with subtle hints of monochrome used as wall art and in soft furnishings. A similar theme runs throughout the rooms with white-washed walls and glass wardrobes. The hotel's vibrant bar area is where the designs truly comes to life with sink-in leather chairs and Nordic-style lights - it’s the perfect space to sip your favourite tipple.

Service

Lovely concierge staff wait at the port to take the bags, so you don't have to lug them in 30-degree heat. And if that wasn't welcome enough, a friendly bunch of reception staff check you in with a refreshing glass of champagne.

The hotel's fourth floor is where the fun things are: a massive indoor swimming pool lit by a skylight, a gym, a bar with spectacular panoramic views and an outdoor terrace lined with cabanas and sunbeds. A floor down is Sensori spa, where specialists are on hand to refresh your body and mind with a comprehensive menu of facials, massage and body treatments. There is even a re-balancing jet lag pack to shake off that post-flight fatigue.

Top Bar is one of Hvar’s most popular hangout spots (Adriana)

Food & Drink

Start your day with Adriana's a la carte breakfast made from locally sourced ingredients - I particularly enjoyed their selection of smoothies aptly named Wake Me Up, Shake Me Up and Keep Me Fit. There is also a variety of egg preparations and pancakes.

For lunch, hit the Top Bar - an airy, spacious dining area with the best views in all of Hvar. The menu is a careful blend of Asian influenced cuisine plus Mediterranean and international gastronomic dishes. Be sure to return to the bar at dusk and try one of the signature cocktails by the glass window overlooking the marina and old town - it doesn't get any more romantic than this.

The hotel's dinner restaurant, Val Marina, is currently closed due to the pandemic but is guaranteed to open next season, so keep your eyes peeled.

Postcard-worthy views from the Penthouse Suite (Adriana)

Which room?

Adriana's sell is its location, so definitely opt for one of the sea-facing rooms because you will never tire of the postcard-worthy views of white stone buildings and bobbling boats along the shores of the Adriatic Sea. If you're looking for something special, book the Terrace Spa Suite or up that to a 453 sq ft luxurious Penthouse with a balcony. No sea view? No problem. There are many areas around the hotel to sit, relax and enjoy the view.

Best for...

This boutique property is perfect for couples and young travellers wanting to be in the thick of things whilst also having space to hide away and relax. If you are looking for all facilities in one place, then this is the hotel for you.

Getting there

The closest airport is in the city Split, an hour's catamaran ferry ride from the port of Hvar town.

Supreme rooms with a sea view start from £260, including breakfast. To book a stay at Hotel Adriana, visit suncanihvar.com.