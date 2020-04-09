These Hot Wheels track sets are 25% off today only with Target Circle







We're all still stuck inside and trying to beat the boredom any way we can. If you have kids or are young at heart like us, then picking up a new Hot Wheels set might be enough to keep you entertained for a bit. Luckily, a ton of Hot Wheels stuff is on sale for 25% off at Target today for Target Circle members (and if you're not already a member, don't worry, it's just their free loyalty program.) Here are a few of our favorite finds.

Hot Wheels Track Builder Unlimited Triple Loop Kit - $29.99 (25% off w/ Target Circle)

The only thing cooler than one Hot Wheels loop is 3 Hot Wheels loops all stacked on top of each other. If you love watching tiny cars defy the laws of gravity, this set will be right up your alley. This set is also great in that it can be reconfigured all kinds of different ways, and it even has a handle and "folds up" a bit to make it easier to carry around the house to find the perfect spot for your Hot Wheels demo derby. Looking to pick one up? It's available right here for $29.99, and like everything on this list, you can take 25% off if you're a Target Circle member.

Hot Wheels City Robo Shark Frenzy Playset - $24.99 (25% off with Target Circle)

Hot Wheels + Sharks = Almost too much hype to even handle. This Shark Frenzy playset not only features the actual playset with a big chomping shark in the middle, but it also comes with a Color Shifter Hot Wheel, a car that changes color when it hits water. The idea is to fill the shark's "belly" with water, and if your car misses the jump and gets chomped, you'll be able to watch the car change colors in the depths of the great white's stomach. It's a very cool addition to any Hot Wheels collection, and this one can be had right here for $24.99.

Hot Wheels Throwback Figure 8 Raceway - $30.99 (25% off with Target Circle)

Hey do you guys remember the '90s? Tamagotchis? Power Rangers? Being able to leave your house? If not, this play set might spark some memories. This is actually a "throwback" figure 8 set, configurable in all kinds of ways. It's nothing complex or complicated, just good, old-fashioned fun. If you or your kid doesn't need flashy sharks triple loops, this is always a solid standby. You can pick this set up right now for $30.99.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Trackset - $79.99 (25% off with Target Circle)

This takes two of our favorite things, Hot Wheels and Mario Kart, and smashes them together in an awesomely detailed racing set. The track can count your laps, comes with a Mario and a Yoshi kart, and even has green shell obstacles for when you want to feel the same rage you feel when losing to 8 year old Mario Kart phenoms online. This one is a little more expensive, but there's a lot more to it. If you're interested, you can pick it up for $79.99 and take 25% off if you use Target Circle.

