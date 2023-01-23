When will the hot weather end? A Miami cold front is coming. What the forecast says

Get ready for a mixed recipe of weather this week in South Florida.

First, we’ll bake with a hot and sticky start. Then we’ll get a sprinkling of rain and feel the whip of a breeze. And then comes the final course: a cold front that drops us to the 50s.

Here’s what it will looks like and when:

Monday

Monday’s high temperatures will rise into the 80s. The remains of an arriving front will bring some rain and a cooler breeze to the region in the afternoon.

The rain will move out by early Monday evening, said Dave Warren, a CBS Miami meteorologist.

“And then the temperatures get a little cooler,” he said.

Tuesday and beyond

The temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-60s into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The rest of the week will feel familiar: temperatures in the upper-70s to about 80, and lows around 70.

And then ...

Cold front

A second cold front will move into South Florida Thursday, with cooler air at the tail, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s Thursday night and Friday, with highs rising only to the 60s or low-70s. The cooler air will stay around for a few days.

And maybe the best part, according to the National Weather Service forecast discussion: “The drier air mass will also act to reduce the amount of moisture ... resulting in much less muggy conditions and beautiful weather.”