If you get hot throughout the night, you need this cooling blanket that 'feels like ice-cold silk' — and it's on sale

Moriba Cummings
Updated ·2 min read

Summer's great, but if your body routinely runs hot throughout the night, it's probably your least favorite season. From investing in powerful fans to cooling sheets, hot sleepers go through so much to ensure that they stay cool while they sleep, and, according to TikTok, this cooling blanket on Amazon is one of the best solutions ever.

Marchpower Store Cooling Blanket For Hot Sleepers, $43.14 - $62.84 With Ticked Coupon (Orig. $45.99 - $67.99)

The Marchpower Store Cooling Blanket has been going viral on TikTok after one user, who's been running hot during her pregnancy, shared how it instantly cools you off and lasts throughout the entire night.

"If you get hot while you sleep at night, I just found the most life-changing product on Amazon," TikTok user @morgan.bianchi_ said.

The cooling technology is packed in the blanket's top side, which is made of silky-soft Japanese Arc-chill cooling fibers. The fabric absorbs body heat to keep you cool. The bottom side is 100% cotton and is both breathable and soft to the touch.

"You sleep with the silky side on your body, and it feels cold," @morgan.bianchi_ added after mentioning that she ordered the blanket on Amazon at 2 a.m. "I woke up cold this morning! It feels like ice-cold silk is laying on your skin, and it doesn't get hot."

This No. 1 best-selling cooling blanket comes in three sizes (throw, twin and queen) and two colors (blue and gray). It also has the “Amazon’s Choice” seal of approval and over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Most of the reviewers point out that it works miracles for regulating heat throughout the night and is a must-have for hot sleepers.

One shopper who said that having the AC and fan on full blast doesn’t keep him cool at night admitted that this blanket is the only thing that helped.

This blanket has been able to help keep me cool and asleep all night long,” the five-star reviewer wrote. “I got the larger blanket and it works perfectly for my side of the bed.”

Snag the best-selling Marchpower Store Cooling Blanket now on Amazon before it sells out from the hype.

