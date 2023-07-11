Hot, sticky conditions help fuel severe storm setup in southern Ontario

Southern Ontario will be seeing the heat and muggy air mass hang on for one more day before relief is provided by a cold front. However, before the cooldown occurs, there will be conducive conditions for thunderstorms to fire up in the region. Some of the storms could reach severe limits in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday

Areas: Southern, northeastern Ontario

Time: Afternoon and evening

image3

Weather: A line of thunderstorms is forecast to bubble up ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon. Storms will be scattered along the front, so not all regions will see a thunderstorm.

Those that do encounter storms face the standard threats, and a couple of the storms might become severe.

Here’s a snapshot of the projected storms Tuesday afternoon, potentially impacting London and several locations up and down the Highway 401 corridor.

image6

The warmest temperatures will be in all of Eastern Canada including southern Ontario where, with the humidex, temperatures will feel like the mid-30s.

Once the cold front passes, Wednesday will be a return to seasonal temperatures for most regions in southern Ontario.

image2 copy

Stay tuned to The Weather Network across all platforms for more forecast updates for Ontario.