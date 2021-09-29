Hot start for Charlotte 49ers is courtesy of one of college football’s top WR duos

The Charlotte 49ers, at 3-1, are off to their best start since joining the FBS ranks in 2015.

Much of that success that has them halfway to bowl eligibility, 1-0 in conference play and riding momentum into their game at Illinois on Saturday can be attributed to having an electric offensive attack headlined by one of college football’s 10 best receiving tandems.

Victor Tucker, a senior, and Grant DuBose, a sophomore have combined for 608 yards in four games this season, making the 49ers a threat to score every possession.

Each took a significantly different path to get to Charlotte, and together, the pair has a program on track for its best season to date.

Captain Tucker

Tucker flew under the radar in high school playing at Carol City in Miami Gardens, Florida. With bigger schools in the state passing him over as a 3-star prospect, Tucker picked the Queen City as his home for the next five years.

Tucker’s time with the 49ers has resulted in two of the biggest catches in program history — the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds to play against North Texas and the game-sealing score to beat Marshall on senior day. Those victories pushed the 49ers to their first bowl appearance and winning season in 2019. The 6-foot wideout is second in Charlotte’s record books, behind only Austin Duke in career receiving yards (2,306), touchdowns in a season (seven) and receiving yards in a season (909).

In 30 career starts, Tucker has recorded 12 100-yard receiving performances, with a career-best 10 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown against North Texas in 2019.

With one more receiving touchdown, Tucker will tie Trent Bostick for second in 49ers’ history with 12 career touchdowns. The end zone has eluded Tucker through the first four games of this fall, but the senior captain isn’t worried.

“I know that the offense looks to me for energy, so any play that I can bring life to those guys, that’s what I’m going to do. Because I understand that that’s my role as a leader and a captain on this team,” Tucker said. “I’m definitely trying to get in the end zone, but I know it’ll come.”

Since then, Tucker has led the 49ers in catches, yards and touchdowns, but it’s the leadership, coach Will Healy said, that has stood out the most.

“I’ve seen tremendous growth in Vic. He’s always been a really talented guy. I wouldn’t have said in 2019 that he was an outstanding leader, just a great player,” Healy said. “I think now he’s a great player and an outstanding leader. His consistency and his buy-in will go a long way to the consistency of our football team. He’s got a voice and people listen. Expecting big things on and off the field for him. Very proud of him.”

Victor Tucker is on track to break a lot of receiving records at Charlotte.

Pulling the young guys for extra reps after practice, catching 100-plus balls following a workout and doing weighted lunges during an interview help illustrate Tucker’s dedication. And it’s paying off for him and those around him.

“Guys who come into this program are going to understand how to work by the best players at their position,” Healy said. “When Grant (DuBose) came here, he already had that type of work ethic. But seeing Victor work like that, it just solidifies that he’s surrounded by guys with that same mentality.

“Grant has fit in extremely well. His work ethic, he and Vic together in the wideout room have completely changed that room. He works extremely hard and does everything we ask him to do. The dude just competes.”

Division I DuBose

DuBose’s route to Charlotte has been significantly different than Tucker’s. He went from playing at a Division II school in 2019 and working at Wal-Mart just last year to ranking 11th in the nation in receiving touchdowns this season with four.

The 6-2 sophomore’s unlikely journey to the 49ers is paying dividends. With a try-out period that the NCAA permitted during the offseason, DuBose is continuing to show why he was added to the roster over some of the Power Five transfers Charlotte considered.

“He’s an exceptional human being, and for what he’s done and how he’s bought in since he got here in July, it’s really, really impressive,” Healy said. “I think the coolest part about Grant is he is humble enough to want to learn and grow, and all I want to do is help him and I think his teammates feel the same way. We’re very lucky to have him, and we have not even seen the best of what Grant can do.”

In DuBose’s tenure at Miles College, he caught just eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Four games in with the 49ers, DuBose owns team-highs in catches (20), yards (323) and touchdowns (four). While success is apparent, Grant knows there’s room to grow.

“Major shout out to Victor Tucker and Cameron Dollar in the wide receiver room,” DuBose said. “I know I’m the one up here right now, but those guys have kind of taken me under their wing and shown me the way around the program. They’re two guys that I would say that I kind of look up to and want to model how they move around in the facility. I feel like my development has been good, but there’s always room for improvement.”

DuBose impressed coaches with his frame from the moment he stepped on campus, with the height to win 50-50 balls. He has become a go-to target in the red zone for 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds, including two touchdowns inside the 20 against Middle Tennessee.

What Tucker and DuBose are able to do limits the ability of opposing defenses to utilize double-teams in the secondary. In essence, opponents must pick their poison.

Tucker and DuBose have each recorded two 100-yard performances through the first four weeks of the season, both against Middle Tennessee and Duke. Tucker recorded 101 of his 133 yards against the Blue Devils in the final two drives of the game.

“It’s really exciting,” Tucker said about DuBose drawing increased defensive attention. “When you look at years past at LSU and Alabama’s offense and how explosive those were, they had multiple guys that could get it done. For me, it’s a big joy to know that we don’t have to rely on me all the time. We have other guys who are expecting to make plays. It keeps the competition up and it’s like, ‘OK, he made a play, I’m going to make a play.’ ”

Added Reynolds: “These are guys that if we competed in ping-pong, we’d probably be throwing paddles at the end of it. It’s fun when you’re playing with guys like that on your side at all times.”

The 49ers’ offense is averaging 30 points and 446 yards this season and has a chance to secure the team’s second Power Five victory Saturday at Illinois. Tucker knows Charlotte must get him and DuBose involved early and often to bring Club Lit to Champaign.

“All of our goals are in front of us; I just want the team to come out every day and get better,” Tucker said. “We know that for us to be the type of offense that we want to be, me and (DuBose) have to be both heavy contributors making plays.”