Hot spell forecast for the Lower Mainland and parts of the Interior

It looks like there's still plenty of summer left for the Lower Mainland and parts of the Interior this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland.

The government agency says a ridge of high pressure will build over the South Coast this weekend, with temperatures peaking in the mid-30s on Sunday in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.

Temperatures are expected to stay high on Monday, but a cool inflow from the Pacific Ocean will likely keep temperatures down.

Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for parts of the Interior, including the South Thompson, Fraser Canyon, Cariboo and 100 Mile House regions.

In the South Thompson, temperatures are expected to reach as high was 40 C with overnight lows near 18 C.

The agency is reminding everyone to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.