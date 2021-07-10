Hot Sleepers Love This Reversible Cooling Blanket That's Only $24 on Amazon Right Now

blanket

Amazon

If you run hot at night but can't sleep without wrapping up in a cozy blanket, we have good news. A lightweight, cooling blanket that Amazon customers swear by is on major sale right now.

The Bedsure cooling blanket has a reversible design that makes it super versatile. One side is made of breathable polyester and nylon that's ideal for summer, and the other is 100 percent cotton, so it'll keep you warm and comfy throughout the fall. Shoppers say the cooling side is "great for hot sleepers," while the cotton area is especially soft.

blanket

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Cooling Blanket, $23.59 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Even better, the blanket is machine-washable, so caring for it is a breeze. Just be sure to throw it in a mesh laundry bag to prevent it from getting damaged.

Hundreds of customers gave it a five-star rating, and many love that it's comfortable without being too heavy. "I actually got this for my mother who is suffering from heat flashes at night," one person wrote. "She loves it and says she can feel the cooling effect [as] soon as she covers up with it."

Others say the throw blanket is great for staying cool while lounging around the house. "I absolutely love this blanket," another reviewer wrote. "When I'm relaxing at home, I like to have a blanket over me for comfort, but usually I have trouble because I get too hot too fast. But with this blanket, I don't have to worry about that! It keeps me cool while still allowing me to be comfortably covered."

It comes in three colors and two sizes, twin (60 by 80 inches) and throw (50 by 60 inches), but only the throw size in the grey colorway is on sale. On top of a 20 percent off deal, you can score an extra 20 percent off by applying the coupon featured in the Amazon listing, resulting in a total savings of about 36 percent — which is the blanket's lowest price in the last 30 days, according to Amazon.

Thanks to the two-in-one design, you'll get good use out of this cooling blanket year round, so snatch it up now for just $24 before the markdown ends.