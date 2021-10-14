Alex Murdaugh: Hot shot lawyer in 'hit man suicide' plot faces new charges

Prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is facing new criminal charges a month after turning himself in for allegedly ordering a hit on himself.

Mr Murdaugh, authorities say, is suspected of stealing settlement funds from the estate of a housekeeper who died in 2018.

The arrest is the latest crime twist in a series of tragedies and scandals to plague Mr Murdaugh and comes nearly four months after his wife and son were found shot dead.

Here's what we know about the case.

Who are the Murdaughs?

Alex Murdaugh, 53, is the scion of a well-connected legal family in South Carolina. Over the course of three generations, his great-grandfather, grandfather and father all served as the top prosecutor for a five-county region in the state.

In June, Mr Murdaugh's wife Margaret, 52, and son Paul, 22, were found murdered near their home.

At the time of his death, Paul was also facing criminal charges stemming from a 2019 incident in which authorities say he drunkenly caused a boating accident that left a woman dead.

Mr Murdaugh was shot in early September, which came a day after he resigned from his law firm.

The law firm later claimed he misappropriated funds, which his lawyer says he primarily used to fund an opioid addiction. Mr Murdaugh entered rehab several days after the shooting.

Now what's happened?

On Thursday, Mr Murdaugh was arrested in Florida on suspicion that he stole settlement funds from the estate of a housekeeper who died in 2018.

Gloria Satterfield was a 57-year-old housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family. The family said she tripped over a dog and fell down steps at their South Carolina home in February 2018. She died several weeks later in hospital, without regaining consciousness during that time.

Ms Satterfield's family have said they have yet to receive any part of a multi-million-dollar settlement.

Mr Murdaugh now faces two counts of obtaining property by false pretences, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (Sled) said in a statement.

He is currently being held in a Florida jail while he waits for extradition to South Carolina.

"We are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served," said Sled chief Mark Keel.

For the last six weeks, Mr Murdaugh has reportedly been in a Florida drug rehabilitation facility following the shooting incident in September.

Mr Murdaugh was found with "superficial" wounds to his head after being shot on a roadside on 4 September.

Originally, Mr Murdaugh's attorneys had claimed that he was changing a tyre when an unidentified assailant shot him. He was released from hospital two days later.

In mid-September, police alleged - and Mr Murdaugh's lawyers admitted - that he arranged for a man to shoot him so that his surviving son would be able to collect the insurance money.

The shooter, a 61-year-old former client named Curtis Edward Smith, now faces a slew of criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, assault and battery, assisted suicide and possession of drugs. Mr Smith has admitted his involvement.

Mr Murdaugh's attorney said on Wednesday that he devised the plan in the mistaken belief that his son would not be able to collect insurance money if he took his own life.

"He called this guy [Mr Smith] who met him on the side of the road and agreed to shoot him in the head," attorney Dick Harpootlian told NBC. "It was an attempt, on his part, to do something to protect his child."

Mr Harpootlian added that Mr Murdaugh is cooperating with authorities and didn't want a "fake crime" to distract them as they investigate the killing of his wife and son.

In a hearing on Thursday, a judge allowed Mr Murdaugh to post a $20,000 (£15,000) bond. This means he is free from jail as he continues his treatment for drug addiction.

Are the shootings connected?

Police have not charged anyone in the killing of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh in June and have not suggested that Mr Murdaugh is involved.

Speaking to NBC's Morning programme on Wednesday, Mr Harpootlian denied that Mr Murdaugh had anything to do with their deaths.

"He is totally distraught," Mr Harpootlian said. "He did not murder them."

The Murdaugh case also prompted police to open an investigation into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old found dead in the same county, less than 10 miles away.

His death was first deemed to be a shooting, but was then ruled to be a probable hit-and-run. Police have not said what information was recovered during the Murdaugh investigation that led them to look into the Smith case.

Authorities have also launched a probe into the 2018 death of the families' long-time housekeeper, 57-year-old Gloria Satterfield, after her sons alleged Mr Murdaugh has yet to pay them any damages over the death.

Mr Murdaugh said at the time that the nanny had tripped over his dogs and fallen down the stairs, but the county coroner has said Satterfield's autopsy was inconsistent with "slip and fall injuries".

Who killed Paul and Margaret Murdaugh?

Police have no comment about possible suspects in the June deaths of Paul and Margaret.

Following the murders, Mr Murdaugh's brothers, Randy and John, said they were unaware if the family had enemies, although they claimed Paul had received threats.

On Wednesday, attorney Mr Harpootlian said that Mr Murdaugh doesn't know who killed his family.

However, Mr Harpootlian added that he is investigating "an individual, or individuals, we believe have some culpability or have done it".

"We think we'll know this week whether the one suspect we're looking at bears further scrutiny," he said. "We'll make that information available to law enforcement".

Although he declined to give further details, Mr Harpootlian said that the "motive would be personal".