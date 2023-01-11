Hot shooting night lifts Raptors to 132-120 victory over Charlotte Hornets

·3 min read

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors finally rediscovered their long-range shooting — and it led to a victory on Tuesday.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points while O.G. Anunoby matched his career-high of six three-pointers on a 22-point night and the Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-120 for their second consecutive win.

Gary Trent Jr. had 24 points, while Precious Achiuwa had 13, Chris Boucher chipped in with 12, and Fred VanVleet scored 11 for Toronto (18-23).

The Raptors, who entered the game 29th in the league in three-point shooting — Charlotte is last — shot a season-high 20 three-pointers, and were just shy of their season's best three-point percentage (45.5 per cent vs. their best of 46).

Terry Rozier scored 30 points to top the Hornets (11-31), who have the second worst record in the league.

Coming off a 117-105 win over Portland two nights earlier that snapped a three-game losing streak, the Raptors carried some momentum into Tuesday, shooting 50 per cent from three-point range through the first half.

Clutching a two-point lead the start the fourth, the Raptors opened the quarter with an 11-5 run punctuated by a Boucher three-pointer that put them up by eight. Anunoby hit consecutive three-pointers, then VanVleet drilled two in just over a minute for a 15-point lead with 3:26 to play.

A basket by LaMelo Ball pulled the Hornets to within 10, but Trent's three followed by a big dunk by Anunoby all but stuffed the Hornets' hopes for a win.

The Raptors and Hornets looked anything but the league's worst three-point shooting teams in the first quarter, shooting a combined 11-for-17 from behind the arc. Siakam had back-to-back threes and 14 points in a tight first quarter that saw neither team lead by more than five points, and Toronto led 35-34 to start the second.

Achiuwa, who'd missed 19 of his previous 20 three-point attempts before Tuesday, went 3-for-3 in the second quarter, including a pair on consecutive possessions that put Toronto up by five. A tip dunk by Boucher made it a nine-point lead with 2:20 left in the half, and Toronto took a 72-66 advantage into the break.

The Hornets shot a sizzling 61.1 per cent in the third quarter and their 13-2 run turned a nine-point Raptors lead into a two-point deficit. Toronto led 96-94 with one quarter to play.

PORTER SURGERY: Otto Porter Jr. is out for the season after having surgery to repair a dislocated toe. Porter, who helped Golden State to an NBA title last season, has only appeared in eight games with the Raptors. He was sidelined early in the season with a hamstring injury, then dislocated his toe on Nov. 14.

"When we tried to get him back in action, tried to ramp it up a little bit, he just wasn't making progress," coach Nick Nurse said. "He went to see some specialists and in the end, this was the long-term solution for him."

AWARDS: The Raptors won the league's NBA Inclusion Leadership Award for the 2021-22 season.

RED CARPET: Rapper J. Cole, who played five games for the Scarborough Shooting Stars last summer, had a courtside seat Tuesday.

UP NEXT: The Raptors host the Hornets again on Thursday, and then cap their season-long six-game homestand on Saturday against Atlanta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Heat set NBA record with 40-for-40 night at free throw line, capped off with Jimmy Butler game-winner

    The Heat broke a 40-year-old NBA record.

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going. The Penguins didn’t need any of that. Not with Evgeni Malkin firing on all cylinders. The Russian star scored two goals and added two assists as Pittsburgh roared back from an early deficit to edge the Canucks 5-4. Malkin's 28th career f

  • UPDATE 2-Amid Ukraine war, Putin's top brass promise a stronger military

    President Vladimir Putin's defence minister vowed on Tuesday to build a deeper arsenal of weapons, bolster aviation technology to better evade air defences and improve drone production after a series of battlefield humiliations in Ukraine. Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the once mighty army of a former superpower has been repeatedly outwitted and outmaneuvered by the smaller Ukrainian army, which is supported by the United States and its European allies.

  • Heat's Dewayne Dedmon ejected for launching massage gun onto court during game

    An argument on the Heat bench escalated into a bizarre scene during Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

  • Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on U.S. CPI data

    Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Overnight, U.S. stocks ended higher as investors heaved a sigh of relief after Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy but said the Fed's independence was essential for it to battle inflation. "With some expectations that Powell would likely pushback on the easing financial conditions, equity markets celebrated the lack of any clear guidance on policy direction," Saxo strategists said.

  • U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Canada in March, PMO says as 'Three Amigos' meet

    MEXICO CITY — Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden tied up a pair of bilateral loose ends Tuesday: one for Canadians who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border, the other for a certain U.S. president who has yet to do so. The Nexus trusted-traveller program, on ice in Canada for nearly a year due to an outstanding dispute over U.S. border agents on foreign soil, is ramping back up, albeit in an altered and somewhat less convenient form. The new program, jointly run by the Canada Border Services Agency

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Head coach of B.C. junior hockey team resigns after league's suspension for the rest of season

    The head coach of a B.C. regional junior hockey team resigned Friday morning, following the league's decision to suspend him for the rest of the regular season after finding he directed a line brawl between players on New Year's Eve. The Nelson Leafs has confirmed to CBC News that Adam DiBella quit his position after the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced its decision, which also included suspending the coach from this year's league playoffs. KIJHL commissioner Jeff Du

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Canada's Fernandez falls in straight sets at ASB Classic quarterfinals

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez fell 4-6, 2-6 to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic tennis tournament Thursday. Fernandez, the third seed in the event, hit three aces but committed four double faults in the match. The Laval, Que., native also went 1-for-6 on break point opportunities and won 60 per cent of first-serve points. Bonaventure had a single ace while also committing four double faults but won 71.9 per cent of first-serve points

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a division title clinched, a bye week ahead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni essentially called for a snow day: Everyone stay home on Monday. Players and coaches, rest up. There’s a potentially lengthy postseason grind ahead. No thanks, Jalen Hurts said. The Pro Bowl QB asked Sirianni right after the Eagles wrapped up a 14-win season if they could get back to work. “Let’s go watch some tape,” Sirianni said Hurts told him. So Sirianni said Monday morning on his weekly radio sp