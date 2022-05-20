  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hot-shooting Celtics roll past Heat in Game 2 to even Eastern Conference finals 1-1

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Williams III
    Robert Williams III
    American basketball player
  • Marcus Smart
    Marcus Smart
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmy Butler
    Jimmy Butler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MIAMI — Game 2 was over by halftime. Maybe even a little before.

Delivering an impressive beat-down and building a 29-point lead in the first half, the Boston Celtics sailed to a 127-102 victory against the Miami Heat on Thursday, tying the Eastern Conference finals at 1-1.

At first, it looked like the Heat might be the team headed for a blowout victory. Miami built an 18-8 lead, but the game shifted when Boston went small, subbing in Grant Williams for Robert Williams. Boston finished the quarter on a 20-5 run and continued to clobber the Heat with defense and hot shooting in the second quarter.

It was Miami’s first home loss of the postseason as the Celtics snatched home-court advantage.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, and Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each had 24 points for Boston. Miami’s Jimmy Butler had a game-high 29 points.

Jayson Tatum has scored at least 27 points in nine of 13 playoff games.
Jayson Tatum has scored at least 27 points in nine of 13 playoff games.

Game 3 is Saturday in Boston (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Grant Williams effect

The Celtics trailed 18-13 when Grant Williams checked into the game. Williams stayed in for the remainder of the half, and by the time the Celtics took a 64-37 lead, they had outscored by the Heat by 32 points in Williams’ 14 minutes, 36 seconds on the court.

For the game, the Celtics were 37 points better than the Heat with Williams on the floor.

He had 19 points and four rebounds, but his impact was greater than his stat line. The Heat didn’t have many answers for a smaller lineup especially with Smart and Al Horford back on the court after missing Game 1.

Heat’s offensive problems

In a game like this, Miami’s offensive problems were not just one thing. Boston’s defense played much better and didn’t put Butler on the free-throw line as often as it did in Game 1. And Miami didn’t make shots, shooting 44.2% from the field and going 10-for-34 (29.4%) on 3-pointers.

Early in the third quarter, Butler was the only Heat player in double-figures in points, and while his 41-point effort in Game 1 did the job, the Heat need more from others.

Miami lacked scoring alongside Butler, and that will be a key aspect of the series to follow. Tyler Herro, the Sixth Man of the Year, had 11 points but just seven in the first three quarters and was the only Heat reserve to score through three.

Max Strus and Bam Adebayo each had six points, and P.J. Tucker had five points. Gabe Vincent contributed 14 points as Miami’s starters were outscored 90-60. Twelve of Victor Oladipo’s 14 points came in a meaningless fourth quarter.

Who will bring more scoring for Miami in Game 3?

Horford, Smart back in the lineup

Horford cleared the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols and Smart returned from a sprained right foot. Both players missed Game 1 and were in the starting lineup for Game 2.

Before the game, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said both players were "full go."

"Obviously a benefit for us," he said.

Smart was just 8-for-22 from the field but 5-for-12 on 3s. The Defensive Player of the Year also had 12 assists, nine rebounds and three steals. He had an impact on the game, playing on an injured foot that sidelined him just two days prior. It was a quiet night for Horford (10 points, three rebounds), but as Udoka said, the Celtics benefit with him on the court.

Celtics rediscover 3-point shot

Boston shot 9-for-11 on 3-pointers in the first quarter — reminiscent of its hot 3-point shooting in the final two games against Milwaukee in the conference semifinals. The Celtics struggled with the 3-ball in Game 1.

The Celtics finished 20-for-40 on 3s, and while it wasn’t the main factor in the outcome, they outscored the Heat by 30 points from long range.

Tatum, Williams, Smart, Horford, Brown, and Payton Pritchard (10 points) all made at least two 3s.

While Tatum and Brown are the main scorers, the Celtics have multiple scoring options, which might be the determining factor in this series.

White misses Game 2

Celtics guard Derrick White, who started Game 1 in place of Smart, missed Game 2 so he could be present for the birth of his child with his wife, Hannah.

"(The baby) came sooner than expected," Udoka said. "We support our guys always in that situation. He had to rush out today."

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celtics rout Heat in Game 2 to even Eastern Conference finals at 1-1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Dubois strikes twice again, Canada remains perfect at worlds with win over Slovakia

    HELSINKI — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice as Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Slovakia on Monday. Dubois scored the winning goal at 26:11 of the second period and added his second of the game less than 12 minutes later. The Winnipeg Jets centre has four goals and an assist for defending champion Canada, which leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins. Team Canada coach Claude Julien said the game was closer than the lopsided scored i

  • Once a castoff, Panthers' Verhaeghe now playing a starring role in NHL playoffs

    From expendable depth piece to an indispensable star, Carter Verhaeghe has been one of the best stories of the NHL playoffs

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • Whose development raises Raptors ceiling the most?

    It's possible the Toronto Raptors have a quiet offseason as they bank on internal development to help them reach a new level next season. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss which players could help Toronto win a playoff round most by developing new skills. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.&nbsp;

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Conn Smythe Trophy rankings: McDavid has the Oilers on his back

    This isn't about likelihood, it's about resumes to this point.

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.