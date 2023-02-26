Hot-shooting Cathedral denies Beaufort Academy girls’ state championship

Beaufort Academy couldn’t overcome a hot-shooting game by Cathedral in the SCISA Class 2A girls basketball championship.

Cathedral Academy hit 11-of-16 3-pointers to defeat the Eagles, 68-33, on Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center. It was the first girls basketball championship in school history.

It was the second straight state championship appearance for Cathedral, which lost to Newberry Academy in the championship last year.

The loss ends Beaufort Academy’s season at 16-11. The Eagles were looking for their first state championship since 2020. Beaufort Academy started the season at 1-6 before playing mostly SCISA teams the rest of the way.

“For whatever reason our defensive intensity was not there today. We were able to hold teams like Patrick Henry and Clarendon Hall to 30 points but all their three-point shots were a huge difference today,” Beaufort Academy coach Chip Dinkins said to reporters after the game. “We came in expecting to win a state title but it was just not our day.”

This was the second meeting of the season. Cathedral won, 51-45 back in November.

Jalyn Almeida led Cathedral with 22 points and was 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Junior Claire Griffin added 17 points.

Almeida hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Generals led 19-8. The lead expanded in the second quarter as Cathedral outscored the Eagles 22-7 to lead 41-15.

“This is the best we have shot from the outside all season,” Cathedral coach Chris Pouyat told reporters after the game.”

Tahleeah Heyward led Beaufort Academy with 11 points. Senior forward Mike’ala Washington added 10. Washington and Kamirah Freeman earned all-tournament honors for Beaufort Academy.