It's hot. These Sask. chefs have suggestions for cooking while keeping the house cool

Renée Kohlman says pasta salads are a go-to in this heat for her. (Renée Kohlman/Instagram - image credit)

We likely don't have to tell you this, but it's been hot in Saskatchewan over the last few days. With that comes an age-old question: how does one cook without heating up the whole house?

Renée Kohlman, a Saskatchewan chef and cookbook author, said putting your smaller appliances to work for you is one of her favourite solutions.

"Your Instant Pot, your slow cooker — there's all kinds of really great recipes out there for slow cooker [or] Instant Pot meals," she said.

She likes to cook "big meaty things like pulled pork, roast beef, even a roast chicken and so you can serve that … with a big salad, and then if there's any leftover meat, it makes great sandwiches."

Kohlman also said using the barbecue is something to consider, if you have one, because you can make a full meal on it.

She also suggests putting together a big grazing board for a meal.

"Just raid the deli, honestly. All kinds of cold cuts and cheese and hummus, that kind of thing — crackers, lots of fresh vegetables, fresh fruit," she said.

If you need to use the stove, she recommends getting up a bit early and cooking then. Pasta will keep well throughout the day if you drain, rinse, toss with a little bit of olive oil, and refrigerate it. Kohlman suggests using that in pasta salads.

Amy Jo Ehman, a Saskatchewan food writer, echoed Kohlman's sentiment on early morning cooking.

"If anything has to be cooked, I'm usually doing it, like, 7 in the morning while the windows are still open and the breeze is coming through. And quite simple, simple meals. I'm big on steaks and salads right now," Ehman said.

Cold soups are also an option. Ehman has to she recommends.

"This is a soup where you mash up onions and cucumber and dill. It's not in a blender. It's totally mashed and it gets macerated and then ... just before you eat it, you sort of thin it out with some ice-cold water, so it's a cold cucumbery soup," she said.

The other is a variation on borscht.

"You take pickled beets or even just the juice and you mix it with a cream base like cream, buttermilk, yogurt, kefir.

"And so you've got this beautiful, beautiful, deep pink-coloured soup and then you chop up cucumbers, radishes, maybe some hard-boiled eggs, put them in the bowl and then pour the soup over top."