Here’s how hot and rainy SC will be the rest of summer, NWS and Farmers Almanac predicts

The next few months don’t look good for South Carolinians who hate hot weather.

Above average temperatures will be likely across the majority of South Carolina for the remainder of the summer, according to the National Weather Service’s latest climate forecast shows. Much of the deep South, along with many eastern and western states, can expect similar above normal temperatures for the rest of the summer.

NWS weather predictions

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The summer outlooks predicts a 50-60% chance of temperatures likely being above normal across most of South Carolina for July, August and September. However, a portion of the Upstate can expect slight relief, with a 40-50% chance of temperatures leaning slightly above normal, the NWS states.

A map of the U.S. that shows temperature predictions from July through September.

What about rain?

The summer outlook still shows equal chances of above average and below average rainfall for all of South Carolina.

A map of the U.S. that shows rainfall predictions from July through September.

Farmers Almanac predictions

The extended forecast from Farmers’ Almanac has predicted oppressive heat and showery, thundery weather for the summer in the Southeast. For the remainder of July, South Carolina should expect continued hot, humid weather and plenty of thunderstorms in the final weeks of the month.

South Carolina will kick off August with more thunderstorms. From Aug. 12-15, expect hot, humid weather that will make it feel like temperatures are above 100 degrees, Farmers Almanac states.

Thunderstorms are expected to bleed into September, followed by a possible hurricane threat along the Atlantic seaboard between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23, then cooling temperatures at the end of the month.

How Farmers’ Almanac predicts the weather

Founded in 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac uses a secret formula that includes components such as “sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet,” to predict long-range weather forecasts. The forecasts are typically made two years in advance. Fans of the Farmers’ Almanac have, over the years, calculated that the predictions are accurate 80-85% of the time.