Hot Property: 'SNL' vet Will Forte brings Santa Monica Craftsman to market

Every Hollywood idea has to start somewhere, whether it’s scribbled on cocktail napkins, pecked out on a vintage typewriter or the outcome of an afternoon in the writers' room. For the sitcom “The Last Man on Earth,” the idea came around the dining room table at the Santa Monica home of show star Will Forte.

Forte is now ready to part with the house where he and his team penned the Emmy-nominated show’s first episode, listing the classic Craftsman for $2.45 million.

In the Ocean Park neighborhood on a corner lot, the brick-accented home maintains its classic character while incorporating subtle updates involving skylights, hardware and fixtures. Box-beam ceilings, window details and the extensive use of wood in the interior are among period details of the 107-year-old home.

The living room retains its original built-ins and a brick fireplace, and an original wood banquette fills a wall in the nearby dining room. A galley-style kitchen, a breakfast room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the two-story floor plan.

Outside, the home’s covered front porch extends around the side to create a small outdoor patio. A private sun deck sits off the back.

Forte bought the house in 2002, shortly after joining the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” The sketch artist, comedian and actor had an eight-year run on the show, originating such roles as NASA recruiter, the Falconer, and special operations agent MacGruber — which spawned a feature film that was also fleshed out around his dining room table.

More recently, Forte starred in the Quibi comedy series “Flipped” and had a voice role on Syfy’s “Alien News Desk.” He is reportedly developing a “MacGruber” television show for NBC.

Jagger Kroenner and Michael Grady of the Agency hold the listing.

Sitcom mom ends her run in Toluca Lake

Emmy-winning actress Patricia Heaton and her husband, actor-producer David Hunt, have sold a Toluca Lake home they owned in a trust for $7.5 million.

Set behind hedges and gates, the Mediterranean villa-style home was designed by architect Kevin Clark and built in 1998. Updated during Heaton and Hunt’s stay, the two-story house features custom millwork, new hardwood and marble floors and an overhauled chef’s kitchen. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in about 7,650 square feet of interior.

Outside, the three-quarter-acre lot has a glass-tiled swimming pool and spa, a built-in barbecue/bar and a fireplace. Gardens, lawn and a pool house complete the grounds.

Heaton and Hunt purchased the property in 2013 from prolific television producer Frank von Zerneck and his wife, actress-author Julie Mannix von Zerneck, for $5.4 million.

Heaton is known for her long-running matriarchal roles on the sitcoms “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005) and “The Middle” (2009-18). More recently, she appeared on the sitcom “Carol’s Second Act” and hosted the cooking show “Patricia Heaton Parties.”

Hunt gained fame as an actor in the “Dirty Harry” film series as well as the British period drama “The Black Velvet Gown.” As a producer, his credits include “Carol’s Second Act” and the upcoming coming-of-age comedy “Winners,” for which Heaton is also an executive producer.

Compass real estate agent Craig Strong handled both ends of the deal.

Parting with her private property

Betty Thomas, the Emmy-winning actress from “Hill Street Blues” who went on to direct films such as “Private Parts” and “Dr. Dolittle,” is hoping for another hit in the Hollywood Hills. Her modern compound of 16 years just hit the market for $6.995 million.

The one-acre estate makes the most of its space with a circular motor court, a sleek, angular home, a guesthouse and a studio — all of which have balconies overlooking Los Angeles.

A walkway of stone circles approaches the modern exterior, and inside, large living spaces have beamed ceilings and walls of glass. The main level opens to a massive wood terrace with lounges and dining areas and adjoins a swimming pool.

Fireplaces anchor the kitchen, family room and master suite, one of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 5,700 square feet. The master suite takes up the entire top level and has geometric windows, skylights and a wet-room-style bathroom.

Steps descend to the guesthouse and studio in the backyard. The front of the property features a flat, grassy yard with a covered dining area.

