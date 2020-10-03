Hot Property: Pierce Brosnan eyes $100 million for Bond-worthy beach house

"James Bond" star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million. The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Past a pair of carved teak gates, the verdant grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais. (Mike Helfrich)

“James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million.

The mammoth price tag makes it the eighth-priciest home on the market in L.A. County. If it sells for anywhere close to $100 million, it’ll mark a massive return on investment for the Irish American actor; records show he compiled the compound in 2000, buying one lot for $5.1 million and another for $2.25 million.

The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Past a pair of carved teak gates, the verdant grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais.

Known as Orchid House, the main home boasts interiors lined with glass and teak that take in commanding ocean and mountain views. On the main level, there’s a great room and a kitchen with white crystal counters. Amenities on the lower level include a theater with tiered seating and a music room/recording studio. The spa adds two saunas, a steam room, Japanese soaking tub, cold plunge and shower.

Sandy lounges and glass-enclosed dining areas dot the backyard, which centers on a saltwater pool and descends to 117 feet of beach. The two-story guesthouse also serves as a pool house with a bar.

Brosnan and his wife, activist and journalist Keely Brosnan, have put the property up for rent multiple times during their stay, once listing it for $120,000 a month back in 2004.

Brosnan, 67, starred in four James Bond films from 1995 to 2002: “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day.” His other credits include “Dante’s Peak,” “The November Man,” “The Matador” and “Nancy Astor,” the latter two of which earned him Golden Globe nominations.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass holds the listing.

A Manhattan move

Power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking for a buyer in Lower Manhattan, where their condo of two years is on the market for $5.9 million.

That’s about $300,000 more than they paid in 2018, records show. The listing arrives roughly a year after Jonas, a singer, and Turner, an actress, shelled out $14.1 million for a brand-new 15,000-square-foot showplace in Encino.

Their East Coast home is quite a bit smaller, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,900 square feet. In addition, a private terrace offers outdoor living with 1,450 square feet of entertaining space and sweeping views of the city.

One of 11 condos in a boutique building in the Nolita neighborhood, the full-floor home is accessed by a keyed elevator. Past the foyer, an open-concept space boasts white oak floors, European oak doors and walls of windows.

Modern fixtures top the living room and dining area, and the adjacent kitchen adds a marble island and wine cooler. The primary suite offers direct access to the terrace, complete with patches of grass and landscaping.

Carl Gambino and Adam Modlin of Modlin Group hold the listing.

Jonas, 31, last year reunited with brothers Nick and Kevin to release “Happiness Begins,” the Jonas Brothers’ first studio album since 2009. The frontman was previously performing with DNCE, the funk-pop band he founded in 2015.

A native of England, Turner gained fame as Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for the role in 2019. The 24-year-old has also starred in the films “Josie,” “Time Freak” and the X-Men installment “Dark Phoenix."

A brand-new home court

NBA player Dewayne Dedmon — a native of Lancaster who played two seasons at USC — just picked up a place closer to home. Records show the Atlanta Hawks center recently bought a brand-new spot in Encino for $3.29 million, about $90,000 shy of the original asking price.

Built this year, the modern farmhouse draws the eye with a whitewashed brick façade, bright red front door and glass garage.

Inside, wood finishes mix with black and gold accents throughout the two-story floor plan. A black-and-gold fireplace anchors the double-height living room, and the dining room features custom wood siding and gold-tinted ceilings.

The design palette continues into the family room full of built-ins and the tile kitchen, which is anchored by a massive black island. Through pocket doors, the space opens to a grassy yard with a covered patio, fire pit and swimming pool and spa with a waterfall.

Story continues