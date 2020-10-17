Hot Property: Katy Perry looks to sell one of her Beverly Hills homes

The secluded home in Hidden Valley expands to a landscaped yard and oval-shaped swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland)

Katy Perry is eyeing a quick profit in the 90210. The pop star just listed her secluded retreat for $7.95 million, or half a million more than she paid in 2018.

Probably used as a guesthouse, the property sits just down the street from her main home, which she picked up for $18 million in 2017, records show. Found in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the property covers nearly an acre in the guard-gated enclave of Hidden Valley and centers on a traditional-style home of a little more than 4,400 square feet.

A spacious motor court kicks things off. The main entrance is found on the far end of the property, and to get there, visitors must walk the length of the home past a landscaped yard with an oval swimming pool.

White walls and hardwood floors make up the living spaces, which are sandwiched between two wings that bookend the home. One wing holds a bedroom suite with an office-gym, and the other houses the primary suite with a lounge, veranda and dual closets.

A native of Santa Barbara, Perry has released six studio albums over the last two decades with hits such as “Roar,” “Firework,” “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed a Girl.” The 35-year-old released her latest record, “Smile,” in August and gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, the same month.

If she finds a buyer, it’ll be her second home sale in as many years. A month after getting engaged to Orlando Bloom in February 2019, she sold her Hollywood Hills compound with a Mediterranean-style home, guesthouse and amphitheater to restaurateur Michael Chow for about $12.7 million.

Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Poison frontman quickly finds a fan

That was fast. Poison frontman Bret Michaels just sold his Westlake Village retreat for $4.48 million, finding a buyer a day after he put the property on the market.

In August, Michaels told The Times that he planned to move back to his old neighborhood of Calabasas, where he sold his previous home for $3.4 million in 2016.

The rock star owned the Westlake Village estate for five years, buying it for $3.49 million in 2015 and transforming it with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. Across 2.6 acres, the amenity-loaded home with a Mediterranean style has a custom pool and spa, a cabana and a sports court all surrounded by manicured lawns and stone patios.

Inside, dramatic living spaces are finished with stone, wood and tile. A chandelier and sweeping staircase anchor the two-story foyer, and further in, columns frame spaces such as a billiards room and step-down living room.

Arched doorways navigate the two-story floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, rounded breakfast nook, movie theater, office and gym. Another highlight comes in the family room — which Michaels called his “rock-star party room” — complete with a wine cellar, fireplace and wraparound bar.

Six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms complete the 6,700-square-foot floor plan. Outside, towering palms and mature trees create secluded spaces concealed from the neighbors.

Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One held the listing.

Looking for a friendly deal

A few months ago, Matthew Perry listed his penthouse in the sky. Now he’s selling his home in the sand. The “Friends” star recently put his Malibu beach house on the market for $14 million, records show.

That’s $2 million more than the actor paid in 2011 when he bought the property from Scott Gillen, a high-profile developer who owns a slew of Malibu properties.

Perry’s place is covered in wood and glass. Spanning 5,500 square feet, it overlooks the ocean from two stories of modern indoor-outdoor living spaces.

A two-sided fireplace anchors the main level, separating a sunny dining area and modern kitchen from a living room with a ping-pong table. Dramatic beams top the entire space.

The primary suite covers most of the upper level, with a spa bathroom, lounge and private deck. In total, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater with tiered seating.

A wraparound deck set high off the sand lines the back of the home. To the side, a private patio encloses a hot tub.

Perry, 51, has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” More recently, he played Ted Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”

Story continues