Hot Property: Comic Kathy Griffin looks to cash out in Bel-Air

A gated driveway approaches the 13,300-square-foot home lined with oval windows and wrought-iron accents. The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home opens to a 25,000-gallon pool surrounded by a pavilion, lounge and lawn. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) (Marc Angeles/Unlimited Style Real Estate Phot)

Kathy Griffin is staging a sale in Bel-Air, putting her gated Mediterranean mansion on the market for $15.995 million. That’s about $5.5 million more than she paid for it four years ago.

The Emmy-winning comedian kept things mostly the same during her stay, as the 13,377-square-foot home features grand living spaces with dramatic beams, pocketing doors and a host of balconies. The largest of the balconies extends from the primary suite, adding 1,100 square feet of space overlooking the surrounding mountains.

A gated driveway approaches the property, leading to a two-story entry with oval windows and wrought-iron accents. From there, arched doorways give way to common spaces such as a formal dining room, a dual-island kitchen and a family room with a wet bar.

Other amenities include a bonus room, wine cellar, movie theater and an office with a fireplace. Eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms complete the floor plan, which includes an elevator.

A covered patio lines the back of the home, extending to a pavilion with a lounge, dining area, lawn and 25,000-gallon infinity-edge pool. The property sits on just over half an acre.

Griffin won two Emmys for her Bravo reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” and her comedy albums have been nominated for multiple Grammys. The 59-year-old has released more than 20 stand-up specials dating to the 1990s, including 2019’s “A Hell of a Story.”

Her stay in the home wasn't entirely drama-free. A year after she bought the place, a neighbor, KB Home Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger, went on a profanity-laden rant against Griffin after her boyfriend called in a noise complaint against him to the Los Angeles Police Department. A security camera caught the audio, and after it surfaced online, Mezger apologized to the comedian.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Blue Collar in Beverly Hills

Stand-up comedian Ron White is looking for the last laugh in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, where his Spanish-style home of a decade is for sale at $7 million.

White, known for his run on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, customized just about everything in the 4,800-square-foot house during his stay. The three-story hillside house is outfitted with ornate chandeliers, one-of-a-kind built-ins and handrails infused with crystals.

The living room has a two-screen drop-down projector system, and a separate office includes custom humidor drawers. Outside, a 2,000-square-foot deck is anchored by a fire pit and water statue.

Common spaces such as a kitchen and formal dining room fill out the main level. Two master suites are among the three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The lower level holds a wet bar, sound room, recording studio and barbershop. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.

A covered patio with a grill hangs off the back of the home, descending to a turf lawn with a lap pool and putting green. The space takes in sweeping views of the city below.

A native of Texas, White toured for years with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, a comedy troupe consisting of White, Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. Nicknamed “Tater Salad,” White penned the New York Times best-seller “I Had the Right to Remain Silent … But I Didn’t Have the Ability” in 2006 and released the Netflix stand-up special “If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up” in 2018.

Marc Noah of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Cozy English manor is all that

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook appears ready to call it a wrap in Studio City, where her home of four years has hit the market for $4.295 million.

Built in 1923 and recently refreshed, the Tudor manor-style home sits among tall oak, pine and eucalyptus trees on a gated lot of more than a third of an acre. Meandering pathways connect various outdoor spaces including a swimming pool, a guesthouse, a custom playhouse and a sunken patio with a rock fireplace.

The arched front door lends a whimsical note before giving way to open-concept space that combines classic and contemporary elements. Light hardwood floors, eye-catching fixtures and picture windows that take in leafy views are among details of note. The common area includes living and dining rooms, a breakfast room and an updated chef’s kitchen. A kitchen office sits off the kitchen area.

