Your “Hot Plans Summer” Is Missing These 10 Essentials

Jenna Igneri
·6 min read

Summer is officially right around the corner, and after the last two years put a damper on the majority of our travel, social, and really, any sort of plans we had in mind, we’re looking ahead to a sunny few months of actually doing things — safely, of course. That said, get ready for what we’re predicting will be a Hot Plans Summer.

Whether you’ll be relaxing on the beach or hopping from brunch to a barbecue, we’re here to take some stress out of all that, well, planning. We partnered with Macy’s to create a guide of the 10 must-have essentials for wherever the warm weather may take you — think breezy sundresses, chic-yet-practical accessories, and the best-in-show beauty products for keeping your skin and hair in tip-top condition, despite sweltering heat and humidity. And to ensure you’ll be supporting small businesses along the way, our picks all come from the soon-to-be-grads of The Workshop at Macy’s vendor accelerator program.

Keep reading for your summer plans shopping checklist.

<h2>The Original Underarm Brightening Deodorant Cream</h2><strong>The Hot Plan: </strong>Weekend beach trip<br><br><strong>Why we love this product: </strong>A trip to the beach calls for us to forgo any type of sleeve situation, revealing our underarms to the world. A must for pre-trip prep, this innovative brightening deodorant cream addresses a multitude of bothersome pit problems, from fading hyperpigmentation and dark spots to soothing razor burn and preventing ingrown hairs — all while keeping B.O. at bay. It’s also formulated with sensitive skin in mind, so rest assured, it’ll be gentle and non-irritating on even the most delicate underarms.<br><br><strong>Forgotten Skincare</strong> The Original Underarm Brightening Deodorant Cream, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fforgotten-skincare-the-original-underarm-brightening-deodorant-cream%3FID%3D13924901%26CategoryID%3D30078" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Moisturizing Skin Moisture Cream</h2><strong>The Hot Plan:</strong> A long flight, anywhere<br><br><strong>Why we love this product: </strong>The one downside to vacationing in a far-off destination? The fact that long flights wreak absolute havoc on our skin — even during summer months when it tends to lean on the oilier side. Cue this light-as-air moisturizer. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, squalene, jojoba seed oil, and apricot kernel oil, it provides deep nourishment sans any greasy residue. Slather it on after you land to revive flight-ravaged skin, revealing a plump, supple, amply hydrated complexion.<br><br><strong>Sabila Skincare</strong> Moisturizing Skin Moisture Cream, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmacys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fsabila-skincare-moisturizing-skin-moisture-cream-1-oz%3FID%3D14121068%26CategoryID%3D30078" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Go Green Kimono Maxi Dress</h2><strong>The Hot Plan: </strong>Sunday brunch<br><br><strong>Why we love this product: </strong>Outdoor brunching is synonymous with summer, and this dress is just the thing to throw on when you have eggs and a Bloody Mary in your future. Crafted from sustainable bamboo and dyed with eco-friendly vegetable pigments, it’s breezy and breathable enough for sticky afternoon heat. Plus, the kimono-style silhouette can be dressed up or down pretty effortlessly — strappy flat sandals, casual white sneakers, or statement heels all pair well.<br><br><strong>Dai Moda</strong> Go Green Kimono Maxi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-go-green-kimono-maxi-dress%3FID%3D14124667%26CategoryID%3D5449%26isDlp%3Dtrue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Olivia Bra</h2><strong>The Hot Plan:</strong> A hot date<br><br><strong>Why we love this product: </strong>No matter where you hope the night may take you, there’s something to be said about throwing on some confidence-boosting lingerie underneath a date-night ensemble, and this lacy little number is it. However, the pearl-beaded halter straps are pretty enough to be shown off — style it as a top underneath an oversized blazer if you’re feeling more daring.<br><br><strong>Anya Lust</strong> Olivia Bra, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Folivia-bra-alb106%3FID%3D13612634%26CategoryID%3D55799" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Crown Care Hair Growth Oil</h2><strong>The Hot Plan:</strong> Poolside relaxing<br><br><strong>Why we love this product: </strong>A day spent relaxing by the pool may be peak summer bliss, but a mix of chlorine and sweat is the perfect storm for a dry, itchy scalp. This hair oil’s nourishing blend of Jamaican black castor oil, tea tree, and lavender essential oil work hard to soothe and hydrate the scalp, helping to tamp down itchiness and flaking. Also nice? The formula helps promote healthy hair growth, meaning you’ll have strong, lustrous strands by fall.<br><br><strong>My Mommy Wisdom</strong> Crown Care Hair Growth Oil, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-crown-care-hair-growth-oil-8-oz%3FID%3D14122482%26CategoryID%3D60600" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Carryall Tote</h2><strong>The Hot Plan: </strong>Park picnicking<br><br><strong>Why we love this product: </strong>A good picnic calls for proper snack packing, requiring a roomy tote that will fit it all. Crafted from sturdy recycled canvas and printed using eco-friendly inks, this oversized bag is not only a chic choice for summer, but a sustainable one to boot. More importantly, it features a waterproof lining that makes any accidental spills a breeze to clean up. <br><br><strong>Maika</strong> Carryall Tote, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-carryall-tote-echo-tangerine%3FID%3D14128863%26CategoryID%3D203051" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Soft Silk Brief with Scalloped Lace Trim</h2><strong>The Hot Plan: </strong>City exploring<br><br><strong>Why we love this product:</strong> Nothing can ruin a day of exploring more than not-so-comfy undies, especially when temperatures are well above sweltering levels. These 100% natural silk briefs are not only supremely soft, but their moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool and dry all day long, regardless of the humidity index.<br><br><br><strong>Uwila Warrior</strong> Soft Silk Brief with Scalloped Lace Trim, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-soft-silk-brief-with-scalloped-lace-trim%3FID%3D14122553%26CategoryID%3D55805%26swatchColor%3DSmoke%2520Gray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Pure Moringa Facial Oil</h2><strong>The Hot Plan:</strong> Rooftop dance party<br><br><strong>Why we love this product: </strong>When it comes to summer’s skin-baring going-out ensembles (hello, Y2K revival), a glow-boosting oil that can be applied all over is key. Formulated with nothing but 100% pure moringa oil, this multi-use moisturizer imbues skin and hair with fast-absorbing hydration, leaving you silky — not sticky — from head to toe.<br><br><strong>True Moringa</strong> Pure Moringa Facial Oil, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ftrue-moringa-pure-moringa-facial-oil-1-oz%3FID%3D13609272%26CategoryID%3D118" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Sweet Potato BBQ Sauce</h2><strong>The Hot Plan: </strong>Backyard barbecuing <br><br><strong>Why we love this product:</strong> The number-one rule of attending a barbecue? Never show up empty-handed. While a six-pack or a bottle of rosé may be your usual go-to, consider arriving with extra condiments in tow — you can never have too many options, after all. Made with only natural ingredients like sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and honey, this delectable barbecue sauce pairs perfectly with your grilled summer favorites, be it a rack of ribs or charred-to-perfection veggies.<br><br><strong>Kyvan</strong> Sweet Potato BBQ Sauce, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fsweet-potato-bbq-sauce-15.2-oz%3FID%3D14122449%26CategoryID%3D208664" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h2>Fan Sleeve Dress</h2><strong>The Hot Plan:</strong> A summer soirée<br><br><strong>Why we love this product: </strong>When your party plans call for dressing up, consider something fluttery and light to ensure you keep cool. This hi-lo tunic dress is breezy enough for warmer weather, while the statement sleeves steer it away from feeling too casual. The button-down front also allows for plenty of styling versatility; try wearing it open over a cami and tailored trousers.<br><br><strong>Terese Sydonna</strong> Fan Sleeve Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-fan-sleeve-dress%3FID%3D14124616%26CategoryID%3D300156" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

