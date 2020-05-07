Hot Package: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt In ‘Ball And Chain’
Click here to read the full article.
We might not have a clear path to a resumption of production yet, but the material market is certainly back in full bloom. The hot spec package tonight is Ball and Chain, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt attached to play a bickering couple who receive super powers that only work if they can learn to put aside their differences and work together.
Here’s the description from the four-part comic book published in 1999: Edgar and Mallory Bulson have decided to throw in the towel. That was the plan anyway, until a mysterious meteor bathed the battling couple in extraterrestrial energies that gave them super-powers. Will their newfound abilities be enough to make their marriage work?
More from Deadline
'Jungle Cruise' Trailer: Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Float Their Boat
Kids' Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Stranger Things', Dwayne Johnson Among Winners At Nickelodeon Show
Dwayne Johnson's 'Titan Games' Competition Series Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On NBC
The script is by Emily Gordon, and Kevin Misher is producing with Seven Bucks. Several studios are bidding, and it sounds like Netflix is emerging as a potential destination. None of the participants would return Deadline’s calls.
Stay tuned.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Hits 70,000 As Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Passes 3.5 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.