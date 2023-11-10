Hot off the Press, Celerities Are Entering the Book Chat

Get your rectangle eyewear ready as this is the year of the literary girl, with a surge of celebrity memoirs, poetry books and personal essays. Our favorite female celebrities have stories they're ready to spill with the releases of "Priscilla," directed by Sofia Coppola, based on Priscilla Presley’s autobiography "Elvis & Me", Julia Fox on her press tour for "Down The Drain", Britney Spears' new memoir "The Women In Me" and Ziwe's "Black Friend: Essays".

Celebrity memoirs have always equaled big bucks for both the author and the publishing industry – so, will the girlies abandon the influx of celeb beauty brands and get to writing? It is, of course, obvious that celeb memoirs have always been a golden currency, but the surge in memoirs, perhaps, appeals to fans more than a beauty product as it provides the candid intimacy consumers crave of their favorite stars, straight from the source.

These books have proven to be so enjoyable that comedian best friends Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton host a podcast, The Celebrity Memoir Club, where they read through the chapters and discuss the juiciest details from each book. In an article by The Independent, Hamilton says "If someone wants to really regain attention for a minute, I think a book is the new direct-to-consumer Instagram caption." Regardless, we love to see women who have been in the public eye take control of their narratives and flip the script on what the public may once have believed.

Ahead, we round up our favorite celebrity memoirs that you should add to your reading list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ziwe (@ziwef)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Fox (@juliafox)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Shazam (@richieshazam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Coppola (@sofiacoppola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)