Who’s hot, who’s not after the Dolphins’ 23-21 road loss to the Patriots

Daniel Oyefusi, David Wilson
·3 min read
David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins fell out of a playoff spot after their 23-21 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, their fifth consecutive defeat.

Here’s a look at who’s hot — and who’s not — after the team’s loss.

Who’s hot

Raheem Mostert: It was a disjointed effort for the Dolphins offense without Tua Tagovailoa but the veteran running back made multiple plays. Mostert accounted for 62 of Miami’s 86 rushing yards and caught a team-high eight passes for 62 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Dolphins a 14-7 lead in the third quarter. He also eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career.

Christian Wilkins: The fourth-year defensive tackle recorded six tackles, one sack, a quarterback hit and a pass deflection as he continues to add to his best season to date. Wilkins is now up to a career-high 90 tackles, which is the most for a defensive lineman in the past decade.

Who’s not

Jason Sanders: The difference between the Sanders who was named first-team All-Pro in 2020 and the Sanders since then has been long-distance kicking. Two years ago, Sanders made eight of nine attempts from 50 yards or longer and parlayed that into a five-year deal worth $22 million. Since then, he’s made just 3 of 11 attempts and has missed four of five tries in 2022, including a 51-yarder in the second quarter on Sunday. In a two-point loss, it’s hard not to think about that miss and how it could have impacted the remainder of the game. But it was another snapshot of a special teams unit that hasn’t consistently played up to its standard.

Dolphins secondary: The Dolphins’ secondary was playing without cornerback Xavien Howard, out because of a knee injury, as well as many other key players that have sustained injuries in the last several months. But against a mediocre Patriots receiving corps that was also missing wide receiver DeVante Parker, the secondary allowed too many big plays and was flagged for too many penalties. On New England’s first scoring drive, cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen were both penalized on third down. On the late touchdown drive that pushed Miami’s deficit to nine points with under five minutes remaining, Crossen was flagged for a 22-yard penalty on third down that placed the ball at the Dolphins’ 5-yard line.

At one point on Sunday, safety Jevon Holland was injured and left the game, leaving the Dolphins’ defense without any of its projected starters in the secondary from the offseason. Injuries strike every time during the season at various levels but the Dolphins haven’t done enough to overcome them.

Dolphins quarterbacks: Pick one: It has been rough for all three.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played one good game in the last month and sat out this week because of a concussion. Quarterback Teddy Bridewater, who started in Tagovailoa’s place this weekend, was solid for most of three quarters before throwing a costly interception and getting hurt while trying to make a tackle. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who replaced Bridgewater after he hurt a finger, also threw a pick in the second half as Miami was trying to stage a comeback.

There’s no indication of who will start in Week 18 because the Dolphins simply can’t know until there’s a further update on Tagovailoa’s status or Bridgewater’s finger and early indications, ProFootballTalk reported, are it’s broken. No matter who it is, Miami will need a much better performance to have a chance against the New York Jets.

Latest Stories

  • Injury-plagued Dolphins still alive despite latest setback

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Skylar Thompson didn’t have much time to react after another Miami Dolphins quarterback exited with an injury. “I got like two throws," the rookie said. "It was quick, but it’s part of the job.” Thompson, the backup to the backup QB, found himself out there as the Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game, 23-21 to New England on Sunday. The injuries keep piling and so too are the losses for Miami, which faces a win-or-go-home playoff scenario heading into next week’s r

  • Patriots keep playoff hopes alive with hard-fought win over Dolphins

    In a battle of wild card hopefuls, New England leapfrogs Miami and can clinch a postseason berth next week with a win over Buffalo.

  • NFL Week 17 scores, live updates: Giants, Bucs clinch playoff spots; Jets eliminated from contention

    The New York Giants punched their postseason ticket wtih a 38-10 rout of the Colts, while Tampa Bay secured its second consecutive NFC South title.

  • NFC contenders should hope Lions don't earn 7th seed, which says a lot about how far Detroit has come

    The Lions don't have a clear path to the postseason, but they do have one, and their rebound from a poor start would make any No. 2 seed squirm.

  • Dolphins' playoff hopes now look grim after fifth straight loss, another QB injury

    The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, which moves New England into the last AFC playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.

  • Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on Tropical Vacation With Tom Pelphrey

    She's keeping the bumpdates coming!

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.