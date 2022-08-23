If you get hot at night while you sleep, grab this top-rated Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress pad while it’s on sale on Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sweating isn’t fun, period, but sweating at night when you’re trying to sleep feels extra torturous for some reason. There’s nothing quite like tossing and turning when your skin is clammy and you’re sticking to your sheets.

If this sounds like how you’ve spent way too many nights this summer, it’s time to get serious about improving your sleep situation. Yes, you should absolutely invest in a quiet yet powerful tower fan, but a cooling mattress pad should also be at the top of your shopping list. Obviously, there are lots of different options out there these days, but this Tempur-Pedic Cool Luxury Mattress Pad gets high marks from Amazon shoppers who say it’s “cool to the touch” and “well made.”

Tempur-Pedic Cool Luxury Mattress Pad, Queen, White, $99.99 (Orig. $149.99)

$99.99 $149.99 at Amazon

With 4.3 out of 5 stars and a seal of approval as an Amazon's Choice product, this Tempur-Pedic Cool Luxury Mattress Pad is definitely a smart investment for the summer months. But really, if you're a person who runs hot, it will help keep you cool at night all year long. The pad features "Smart Climate Technology with high molecular weight yarn that feels cool instantly." It's available in three sizes — queen, king and California king — and it's machine-washable and -dryable.

When it comes to shoppers’ reviews, many people who’ve purchased the Tempur-Pedic Cool Luxury Mattress Pad say it’s effective.

“I bought this cool mattress pad believing it would not work,” one shopper wrote. “I was surprised.

I have been sleeping on it for about two months. Every night is a pleasure to have a cool touch then warming to my body temperature. Love it. It works.”

Another shopper commented, “It makes sleeping less hot and that alone it’s worth the money.”

For a limited time only, this Tempur-Pedic Cool Luxury Mattress Pad is on sale in all three sizes. The queen size is 33% off, the king size is 41% off and the California King size is 23% off. Order one for your bed, and enjoy a cooler night’s sleep in no time.

If you liked this story, check out this mini vacuum cleaner that Amazon shoppers love.

More from In The Know:

If you get hot at night when you're trying to sleep, add these cooling products to your Amazon cart ASAP

Shoppers say this $9 foot cream on Amazon is the best for healing dry, cracked feet fast: 'This stuff is amazing'

My dentist told me mouthwash is a 'scam' and that I should be using this instead

This affordable cream that's on sale on Amazon can soothe a psoriasis flare-up in just a few hours: 'Amazing results!'

The post If you get hot at night while you sleep, grab this top-rated Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress pad while it’s on sale on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.