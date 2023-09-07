Some Like It Hot! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Step Out in Black Furry Headgear Amid NYC Heat Advisory

The couple didn't let the heat wave get in the way of their love for ski masks and bucket hats

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave a New York City hotel

The "Rap Devil" may have just become the rap bear.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stepped out in Tribeca on Thursday, with MGK, 33, rocking what can best be described as a furry black ski mask with flaps on top reminiscent of animal ears.

The pop-punker, whose real name is Colson Baker, paired the fuzzy headgear with a beige T-shirt reading, "Bad Hair Day," sunglasses, silver bracelets, and green cargo pants.

The mask was a unique choice on a day where temperatures reached 95 degrees with a heat advisory in effect until Friday.

MGK's fiancée, 37, left their hotel wearing furry headwear of her own in the form of a black bucket hat. Along with it, Fox rocked a black long-sleeve, black pants, her own white sunglasses and a sleek black bag.

The outing comes just days after the duo were spotted leaving Soho House in New York, where Fox debuted a new short, fiery red hairstyle. That same pop of hair color could be seen underneath Fox's cool new hat on Thursday.

Raymond Hall/GC Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave a New York City hotel

MGK and Fox are no strangers to taking fashionable risks on their heads, as the duo were seen back in December 2022 in Los Angeles when Kelly apparently borrowed one of his partner's bucket hats.

The hat, which Kelly wore during said outing, appeared to be the same one Fox was seen wearing back in October. Fox previously rocked a purple version of the hat on Instagram last year, too, and a patterned bucket hat with a matching coat back in January 2022.

Hats off to them for being consistent!

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seen in New York City leaving their hotel

As for their relationship itself, the pair met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, with a source telling PEOPLE in May 2020 that they were "spending time together at Megan's house" in the months to follow.

Kelly and Fox have now been engaged since January 2022, and while Fox had hinted at a possible breakup in February, a source said that that've since "done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together."

“They are engaged, but are not wedding planning," the source shared at the time, adding, “Megan wears her ring too. She seems much happier.”

Earlier this summer, Kelly even expressed his love with an interesting Instagram comment under one of Fox's photoshoots, where she could be seen surrounded by leaves and atop a tree.

"if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me," Kelly — who has since channeled a wild animal with his latest look — wrote.



