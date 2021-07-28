Tornado warning issued in southwestern Ontario as severe storm rolls in

A tornado warning has been issued by Environment Canada for parts of southwestern Ontario Tuesday evening as a severe thunderstorm has crossed into the province from Michigan. For details on the current warnings, read below.

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS

Sarnia - Petrolia - Western Lambton County

8:26 PM EDT: A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located 17 kilometres northwest of Point Edward, moving southeast at 55 km/h.

Hazard: Possible tornado.

Source: Radar indicated rotation.

Locations impacted include: Sarnia, Oil Springs, Corunna, Point Edward, Brigden and Oil City.

TUESDAY: SETUP FAVOURABLE FOR SEVERE STORMS IN SOUTHWEST

After a stormy Monday in parts of southern Ontario and Quebec, the thunderstorm potential will linger through Tuesday, with the severe threat focused over southwestern Ontario.

That's as a cold front slices through the heat and humidity during the afternoon hours across the region. Depending on when or if atmosphere destabilization occurs, there will be the risk for thunderstorms ahead and along the front.

ONRiskTue (3)

The threat for severe thunderstorms will be greatest in the southwest, where there will be more instability. The chance for non-severe storms however, extends into cottage country and parts of eastern Ontario.

Because of the ample amounts of moisture in the atmosphere, the main hazards with the storms will be heavy rain. But any that reach severe criteria could also bring large hail and strong winds.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: RAIN CLEARS, BELOW SEASONAL TEMPERATURES LOCK IN

By Wednesday, the muggy and sticky conditions will clear out, as temperatures actually dip a couple of degrees below seasonal. The last week of July would typically see a seasonal high of about 27°C in Toronto for example, but daytime highs on Wednesday will sit closer to 25°C.

ONDay2 (1)

The rain and thunderstorm chances return ahead of a potent cold front on Thursday, with a brisk northwest wind knocking temperatures even cooler for the start of the August long weekend on Friday. Temperatures will only reach the lower 20s for southern areas, and remain in the teens across cottage country and north of the St. Lawrence.

"A pleasant start to the weekend, though temperatures will be on the cool side of seasonal, but we will see some sunshine," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "However, another cold front will approach and then cross the region with a period of rain and thunderstorms Saturday night and/or Sunday."

Gusty winds and a hint of autumn will be left behind the cold front on Sunday. Temperatures will likely remain in the teens across cottage country for the holiday on Monday, and for most of Quebec as well.

The comfortable, and cooler than seasonal pattern will continue through early August, so we do not expect any prolonged periods of hot weather over the next couple of weeks.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest forecast across Ontario.