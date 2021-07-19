Hot, gusty winds fanning flames of massive U.S. wildfires

·2 min read

July 18 (Reuters) - Gusty winds and dry, hot weather are increasing the size of dozens of wildfires scorching vast stretches of Oregon, California and other western states, authorities said on Sunday.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon - the largest wildfire raging in the United States - is pushing to the north and east. It grew in size to nearly 468 square miles (1,212 square kilometers) - an area larger than Hong Kong.

"The weather is really against us," said John Flannigan, an operations section chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), in charge of battling the blaze.

He noted that all weather factors were "negative for firefighters and positive for fire."

No relief is in sight. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that the coming days in the U.S. west will see "elevated and critical fire weather conditions and widespread chances for dry thunderstorms."

The Bootleg fire, which started just north of the California state line, remains 22% contained, the same as the day before. Over 2,000 fire personnel worked the perimeters in an effort to keep the blaze from growing too fast.

The ODF said Bootleg is threatening over 3,100 homes, and that it had destroyed 67 so far. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

In California, the Dixie fire, the state's largest, continues burning toward the northeast in a remote area that is difficult to reach, officials said.

That wildfire - which has burned over 23 square miles (59.5 square kilometers) and is 15% contained - has prompted an evacuation order for Plumas County.

The Tamarack fire that was ignited by lightning on July 4 has grown to 28.5 square miles (74 square kilometers) and remains 0% contained, authorities said. The blaze is located about 18 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

Mandatory evacuations of several small towns and other areas in the path of the fire has forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. (Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Giannis leads Bucks to wild, pivotal Game 5 victory over Suns

    The 26-year-old two-time MVP is one win from an NBA championship.

  • Jrue Holiday grabs clutch steal then throws alley-oop to Giannis

    The Bucks guard strips the ball and finds his teammate for a dunk in the final seconds to clinch Game 5 of the NBA Finals for Milwaukee.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • US women earn first exhibition win, routing Nigeria 93-62

    LAS VEGAS — The U.S. women's Olympic team was in unfamiliar territory having dropped two exhibition games in a row for the first time in a decade. The Americans rebounded with a strong effort to beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams. “It feels good,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “To come out and play the way we did on both sides of the basketball. We shared it, got our bigs the ball. We made a concerted effort to do that. ”I think everyone in the

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — Canada conceded a goal 20 seconds in and lost 1-0 to the U.S. in their final preliminary-round game Sunday at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. With both teams already qualified for the quarterfinals, the game at a soldout Children's Mercy Park decided first place in Group B. The North American rivals came into the game wit

  • Mariners defeat Angels 7-4 despite Ohtani's 34th HR

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Sunday despite Shohei Ohtani's 34th homer of the season. Ohtani added to his major league-leading home run total in the ninth inning, hitting his first since the All-Star break. David Fletcher’s 26-game hitting streak ended when he went 0 for 5. The streak was the second-longest in franchise history for the Angels. Luis Torrens also went

  • Kelly, Escobar lead Diamondbacks over Cubs 6-4

    PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Kelly (6-7) needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs' lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes. He was helped by two spectacular catches by Kole Calhoun. The right fielder made a diving grab on Patrick Wisdom's sinking line drive in the second inning and saved an extra-base hit in the third

  • Blackmon's 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

    DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford (0-1) that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game. Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens (3-2) in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who a

  • Yankee Stadium fan banned from MLB parks for hitting Verdugo

    NEW YORK (AP) — The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning Saturday night after Verdugo was struck in the back by a ball thrown from the left-field seats. He did not appear to be hurt. A