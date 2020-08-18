Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures

Firefighters across California are battling flames, smoke and searing temperatures to control an outbreak of wildfires amid a dangerous heat wave that has caused rolling blackouts for residents in some parts of the state.

There are 29 active fires in the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection — including the Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles and the Loyalton Fire that has jumped the state's border with Nevada after spawning a rare "firenado" over the weekend.

The fires, in all, have already blackened more than 120,000 acres, or 187.5 square miles.

The excessive heat is only complicating firefighters' efforts. California is sweltering, with Death Valley reaching 130 degrees Sunday — its hottest temperature since 1913, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

A few of the major fires:

A helicopter carries water to drop at the River Fire near Salinas, one of 29 active wildfires in California, according to the state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection More

Lake Fire

The Lake Fire has burned 19,029 acres as of Monday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It is 38% contained.

It has destroyed 12 structures and 21 outbuildings. More than 4,500 buildings remain threatened by the fire. No injuries have been reported but mandatory evacuations are still in place.

"All fires are challenging. This one's especially challenging given the hot, dry conditions," Rick Young, an instant commander with California Instant Managing Team 5, said during a press briefing.

An excessive heat warning is in place until Wednesday at 9 p.m. PDT.

The fire erupted Wednesday afternoon near Lake Hughes, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles. It is unknown what caused the fire.

Dome Fire

The Dome Fire has burned 42,700 acres through the Mojave National Preserve near the California-Nevada border. According to Todd Smith, the preserve’s supervisory interpretive ranger, the fire was 0% contained as of Monday afternoon.

The fire erupted Saturday from a lightning strike near Cima Dome, which rises 1,500 feet above the ground. Gusty winds shifted the fire's course Saturday, further challenging firefighters.

As temperatures surpassed 100 degrees on Monday, eight aircraft dropped retardant throughout the day as firefighters worked to best protect the area from additional damage.

“In a National Park Service area, that’s something that we’re pretty careful with,” Smith said.

So far, two historic ranches have been destroyed, a national park ranger told The Desert Sun of Palm Springs, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Loyalton Fire

The Loyalton Fire near the California-Nevada border has destroyed 36,295 acres and was 5% contained as of Monday morning.

The fire started Friday near Loyalton in Sierra County from a lightning strike, according to Dan George, operations section chief with the interagency team fighting the fire. It has spread into northern Nevada near Reno.

Five homes and six outbuildings have been destroyed, the U.S. Forest Service reported Monday morning.

River Fire

In Monterey County, south of San Francisco, the River Fire has destroyed 2,800 acres and was 10% contained as of Monday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has damaged five structures and is threatening another 1,500 structures.

Contributing: Mark Olalde, The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, Calif.); Johnathan L. Wright and Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal; Kate Cimini, Salinas Californian.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California wildfires scorch 120,000 acres amid dangerous heat wave