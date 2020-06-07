Hot-doggin' pooches spread joy from back of motorcycle

Mike Doucette pulls up to an intersection in Charlottetown and the man in the car beside him looks over and does a double-take.

Did he just see what he thought he saw?

Yes he did. A small black dog on the back of a three-wheeled motorcycle wearing a baby blue helmet and matching goggles. Low-riding in a custom-made carriage attached to the back is a bigger dog wearing a pink helmet and goggles.

The man's quizzical look turns to a smile as the light turns green and Doucette drives away.

"The expression on people's faces, it just makes my day," Doucette said.

Ruby, a seven-year-old golden retriever, and Reno, a five-year-old golden doodle with not a spot of gold, have been a consistent source of joy and distraction for Doucette and others in the otherwise difficult time of COVID-19 isolation and unrest.

Ruby & Reno's Road Adventures/Facebook

Doucette and the dogs moved to rural P.E.I. from Ontario three years ago after he went through a divorce.

"I love riding my bike and I don't want to leave the dogs at home, I mean, they're a big part of my life," he said.

"For me it's like taking my kids out. It's just a fun time and I try to include them in all my activities I do and they're my constant sidekicks."

'Stopped by the police'

The dogs are strapped into their seats so they are unable to jump or fall out. The goggles, called Doggles, keep their eyes protected from bugs and wind. The helmets are just for fun.

Doucette said his veterinarian had no issues when he consulted with her. His dogs have been riding shotgun since they were puppies, and Doucette said the only negative comment he's heard was from a woman concerned he might get in an accident.

Yup, that's a dog with a helmet and goggles riding on the back of a motorcycle. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Everyone seems to get a kick out of it, Doucette said.

"I've actually been even stopped by the police and they've given me the thumbs up."

Doucette said the dogs love the attention, and their tails start wagging when they know they're about to go for a ride.

"With the bike, they associate fun, they're going to usually go to the water and we throw the Frisbee and they know they're going to get an ice cream and so the bikes to them is a fun thing. So they're all for it. They enjoy it."

Shane Ross/CBC

One of their favourite stops is the Kiwanis Dairy Bar in Victoria Park. When he pulled into the parking lot on a recent visit, a group of wide-eyed children ran over and giggled at the sight. A woman stopped and took pictures, saying she couldn't wait to send them to friends.

Lisa Hambly, manager at the dairy bar, said it happens every time Doucette comes by.

"People love to see him," she said. "It just brings smiles to their faces."

Shane Ross/CBC

Shane Ross/CBC

Shane Ross/CBC

Shane Ross/CBC

