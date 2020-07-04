Hot dog toasters are a thing and honestly, it’s genius

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Have you ever looked at a hot dog and thought, “Man, I wish I could toast this hot dog in my toaster out of sheer laziness?” Chances are you haven’t contemplated this question — but some absolute genius did, which is why the hot dog toaster exists. While you may think the product is gimmicky, it’s actually really handy for hot dog lovers who want the perfect snappy dog and crisp bun.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Depending on which model you choose, the small appliance will toast two or four hot dogs and buns at the same time. The toaster is similar to your normal bread toaster, with an adjustable timer for doneness and a “stop toasting” button. Your choice hot dog buns fit into the toaster spread open, meaning the buns toast on the back and front. Meanwhile, the hot dog gets a 360-degree toast similar to hot dog roller grills, giving the outside that sought-after snap bite.

The hot dogs toast within a metal cage, which can be pulled out with accompanying tongs when they’re done cooking. The toaster also comes with a drip tray to collect any grease or bread crumbs. The appliance can also toast pre-cooked chicken dogs, turkey dogs, veggie dogs and pretty much any type of sausage.

If you are a hot dog fan, check out the hot dog toasters below. I promise, they will make you want a hot dog real bad.

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Story continues

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

If you liked this story, you might like to read about Soludos’ super cute shoes that are on sale right now.

More from In The Know:

The Obamas’ summer house is more confusing than chic

8 stellar pairs of sneakers our shopping editors adore

The colorful sparkling soda taking over your Instagram feed is actually good for your gut

We’re obsessing over these Kardashian-approved, Insta-worthy pool floats

The post Hot dog toasters are a thing and honestly, it’s genius appeared first on In The Know.