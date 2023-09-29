Hot Chocolate Nails Are Trending for Fall—Here's How to Get the Look

This deep cocoa-colored manicure is the latest food-and-drink-inspired nail color to spark interest this year.

Sensay/Getty Images

Food-inspired manicure trends have been huge this year. Think blueberry milk, glazed donut, and latte manicures. So, it makes sense that the manicure of the moment is reminiscent of a popular fall beverage we can't wait to sip on all season—hot chocolate.

The hot chocolate manicure is a rich, dark-brown nail polish shade that mimics the hue of your favorite winter beverage. It's the perfect fall nail color and everyone from Hailey Beiber to Kim Kardashian is sporting the look. Like actual hot chocolate, this manicure can come in a variety of shades, and brown a neutral color that complements any skin tone.

How to Do the Hot Chocolate Manicure Trend Yourself

Start with clean nails and file them down to your desired shape as you would for any at-home manicure. Next, pick your color. Choose a neutral brown or go with a darker espresso shade for a bolder take on the trend. Finally, seal it all with a top coat to ensure your manicure lasts.

Can't choose between shades? Try painting each nail a different shade of brown from light to dark, combining a hot chocolate manicure with the paint chip nails trend. Or if you want a more creative twist, use a makeup sponge to dab on a couple different shades of brown for an ombre tone.

Related: 14 Ways to Help Dry Your Nails Quickly After a Manicure

Best Hot Chocolate Nail Polishes

If you're sold on the hot chocolate manicure trend, try painting on one of these deep brown polishes.

OPI Espresso Your Inner Self

Amazon

This hot chocolate-inspired shade from OPI is part of their Ultimate Shine collection, which gives off the impression of a gel manicure, but it's easier to remove when you want to switch it up again.

To buy: $12; amazon.com

Essie Take the Espresso

Amazon

Go dark and bold with this hot chocolate-inspired shade from Essie. It’s dark brown with a cream finish, perfect for pulling off this trendy look.

Story continues

To buy: $9; amazon.com

Sally Hansen Cocoa A GoGo

Amazon

Add a little sparkle to your hot chocolate manicure with Sally Hansen’s Cocoa A GoGo. Bonus: This formula dries quickly, so you can go about your day.

To buy: $13; amazon.com



Related: 8 Simple Nail Care Tips to Banish Dry, Brittle Nails for Good

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.