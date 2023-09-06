Hot Boys Rapper B.G. Released From Prison: ‘My Last Birthday Being Buried Alive’

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 - Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

B.G. is a free man. The Hot Boys member was released from prison after serving 12 years of a 14-year prison sentence.

An Instagram Live from Cash Money Records founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams showed the musician after leaving prison.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY,” B.G. wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone.”

The rapper, whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, was arrested in 2009 along with two others when police stopped him in New Orleans and found three guns and a loaded magazine in the car. Two of the guns had previously been reported stolen, while it also turned out that the car had been stolen from an Alamo rental car parking lot.

One of the other men arrested, 20-year-old Demounde Pollard, claimed that the guns were his, but police later determined that he did so at Dorsey’s request. Both Pollard and the third man, Jerod Fedison, pleaded guilty when the state criminal case moved to federal court, with Pollard recieving a 30-month prison sentence and Fedison receiving 20 years due to previous convictions.

In his post, B.G. said his main goal is to “stay focused” and that his time in prison was “more than enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on.”

“I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer,” he said, before adding, “All the Real1’s I’ll see y’all at the top, All you fake 1’s I’ll hear your echo from the bottom.”

B.G. was one of the members of the Hot Boys, the rap group that included Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk.

