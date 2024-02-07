Ivory Coast 1-0 DR Congo: Sebastien Haller fires resurgent hosts into AFCON final against Nigeria

Match-winner: Sebastien Haller scored the only goal of the game as Ivory Coast beat DR Congo on Wednesday (AP)

Ivory Coast set up a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria after seeing off DR Congo 1-0 in a closely fought semi-final tie.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller, formerly of West Ham, scored the game’s only goal, volleying home Max Gradel’s cross after 65 minutes.

They will now face Nigeria in Sunday’s final, hoping to lift the AFCON trophy for the first time since 2015.

In a tense match often devoid of quality in the final third, DR Congo thought they had a ninth-minute lead when Cedric Bakambu headed home, but the referee felt the ball was unfairly kicked out of the hands of goalkeeper Yahia Fofana and disallowed the goal.

Ivory Coast grew into the half after that scare - just as they have grown into the tournament after sacking manager Jean-Louis Gasset midway through - and Brighton’s Simon Adingra and Haller both missed presentable chances when they each headed wide from close range.

Franck Kessie stung the post with a fierce effort just before the break, and then forced DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi into a decent save after the interval with a similarly powerful shot.

The game’s real moment of quality came on 65 minutes when Max Gradel marauded down the right and crossed for Haller, whose acrobatic volley bounced up off the ground and over Mpasi, dipping under the post and in.

DR Congo had their chances after that - including when Meschak Elia’s controlled volley landed just wide - but the hosts held on and their destiny is now a meeting with Nigeria in Sunday’s final.