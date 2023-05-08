Web Hosting Services Market Size to Surpass USD 395.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.3%

Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Web Hosting Services Market Size is projected to reach USD 395.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Web hosting is a service where a hosting vendor allots space for a website to store its files on a server. These hosting providers usually require users to own a domain they also help them secure a domain. The adoption of such services across small and medium-scale enterprises is a key factor driving market growth. Additionally, the rising number of relevant partnerships will also propel market expansion. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Web Hosting Services Market Forecast 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

GoDaddy acquired Dan.com, a leader in the domain trading industry. Dan.com’s mission to make domain trading accessible to all aligns well with GoDaddy’s mission to make opportunity more inclusive for all. The deal integrates Dan.com’s automation and lease to own options adding momentum to GoDaddy’s goal of offering domain investors an integrated experience within best-in-class marketplace empowered by cutting-edge data science, sage guidance, and the world’s premier brokerage team.





Key Takeaways-

Web Hosting Services Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 395.84 Billion in 2030

To expand their companies, web hosting providers pursue multi-cloud hosting clients.

The presence of SMEs promotes effective use of local resources and strengthens economies throughout the world.

The high initial and ongoing expenditures of hosting services might make them less popular.

Web Hosting Services Market Size in North America was USD 39.73 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC (U.S.), Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.) (U.S.), Amazon.com (Amazon Web Services, Inc.) (U.S.), IONOS Inc. (Germany), Alibaba Cloud (China), Liquid Web, LLC (Germany), Hostinger International, Ltd. (Lithuania), WPEngine, Inc. (Texas), DigitalOcean, LLC (U.S.),DreamHost, LLC (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 20.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 395.84 Billion Base Year 2020 Web Hosting Services Market Size in 2022 USD 94.64 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Type, Application, Deployment, Regional





Drivers and Restraints-

Surging Demand from SMEs to Elevate Market Progression

Small and medium-sized enterprises play a crucial role in the economic growth of an economy as they help in efficient asset consumption in the long term. Businesses have realized the importance of having a strong online presence and know that it helps them reach a wide audience today. Even small businesses have understood the need for web hosting services and are increasingly adopting them to support business growth. Thus, the increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses is aiding the web hosting services market growth.

On the other hand, the high costs of adopting hosting services will reduce their demand among SMEs, thus hindering market augmentation.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Type

Shared Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Collocated Hosting

Virtual Private Server Hosting

Managed Hosting

Self-Managed Hosting

Others (Reseller Hosting)

By Application

Public Website

Mobile Application

Intranet Site

Online Application

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud





FAQs

How big is the Web Hosting Services Market?

Web Hosting Services Market size was USD 94.64 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 395.84 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Web Hosting Services Market growing?

The Web Hosting Services Market will exhibit a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

