Web Hosting Services Market Size Rising at a CAGR of 18.0% to Reach USD 267.10 Billion in 2028

Fortune Business Insights
Companies Profiled in Web Hosting Services Market are AT&T Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company LLC, DreamHost, Hostinger International, Ltd., Cloudflare, Clearlake Capital Group, Equinix, Inc., WPEngine, Inc., Digitalocean, Inc., Liquid Web LLC

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global web hosting services market size was USD 75.03 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 83.99 billion in 2021 to USD 267.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.0% in the 2021-2028 period. The market size is expected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Web Hosting Services Market, 2021-2028”. Rapid development in digitization and intense competition among businesses is expected to fuel the market growth.

Web hosting services are internet services that enable businesses or individuals to set up a website. Rapid digitization and dependence upon the internet are likely to fuel the adoption of the service. The rapid development of digital services and increasing smartphone penetration is expected to boost the exposure of customers to internet-based services. Manufacturers aim at competing in the market by adopting online retail and improving their brand name globally. For example, GoDaddy Operating Company LLC completed the acquisition of Neustar's Registry business in May 2020. This strategy enabled GoDaddy to control wholesale and retail sections of the domain name. These factors are likely to foster market growth for the upcoming years.

Leading Global Players in Web Hosting Services Market:

  • AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

  • GoDaddy Operating Company LLC (Arizona, U.S.)

  • DreamHost (California, U.S.)

  • Hostinger International, Ltd. (Kaunas, Lithuania)

  • Cloudflare (California, U.S.)

  • Clearlake Capital Group (California, U.S.)

  • Equinix, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • WPEngine, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

  • Digitalocean, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Liquid Web LLC (Michigan, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

18%

2028 Value Projection

USD 267.10 Billion

Base Year

2020

Web Hosting Services Market Size in 2020

USD 75.03 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Type, Application, Deployment and Geography

Web Hosting Services Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Online Services among the Healthcare Sector to Fuel Growth

Emergence of Several Small & Medium Business Organizations to Foster Market Progress

Competitive Business Landscape to Fuel Market Growth in North America

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost their Brand Image



Impact of COVID-19

Increasing Adoption of Online Services among the Healthcare Sector to Fuel Growth

This market is expected to witness positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the dependence on digital platforms. Rising COVID-19 patients and the adoption of work from home are likely to boost web hosting services' demand. Increasing smartphone sales and rapid adoption of high-speed internet are likely to boost the adoption of medical services. The rapid adoption of the service by medical and healthcare professionals is expected to fuel its demand globally. Increasing investments in the development of advanced healthcare solutions are likely to boost the market development during the pandemic.

Segments

Type, Application, Deployment, and Region are studied for the Market

By type, the market is segmented into shared hosting, dedicated hosting, collocated hosting, virtual private server hosting, others (reseller hosting, and others). Based on application, it is classified into public websites, mobile application, intranet site, and online application. By deployment, it is categorized into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Regionally, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

The emergence of Several Small & Medium Business Organizations to Foster Market Progress

Web hosting services are used extensively by several businesses to expand their reach. The development of digital infrastructure is likely to boost the adoption of online portals. The emergence of several small businesses and startups is likely to boost the product's adoption. Governments focus on implementing several policies to help small organizations to grow. Intense competition, the emergence of several businesses, and increasing adoption of digital services are expected to foster the service's demand. Further, the increasing focus of manufacturers on the expansion of online presence is expected to fuel the demand for such services. These factors are likely to drive the web hosting services market growth.

However, rising security regarding the safety of data and cybercrime is likely to restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights

Competitive Business Landscape to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the web hosting services market share due to the highly competitive landscape and emergence of several new organizations. The market in North America was USD 34.32 billion. Further, rapid digitization and investments in digitization are likely to fuel the product demand. In addition, rapid adoption of smartphones and investments in 5G infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth.

Europe is the second-largest market shareholder because of the government support for businesses and the development of digital infrastructure. Companies invest heavily in the development of cloud-based services to boost the adoption of the services. For example, Google cloud invested approximately USD 670 million for the development of a cloud-powered data service center. These factors are likely to fuel market growth.

In Asia Pacific, rapid adoption of online platforms by several business organizations is likely to boost market progress. Governments in India, Australia, South Korea, China, and Singapore invest heavily in the development of medium and small organizations. These factors are likely to fuel industry progress.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost their Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to boost their product offering and improve brand image. For example, Cloudflare launched a novel product named Cloudflare Pages in November 2020. This launch is expected to provide consumers with innovative methods of building online websites. This strategy is expected to boost the company's brand image. Further, the incorporation of research and development enables companies to incorporate advanced features and techniques to develop their website such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance the user's experience and improve suggestions.

Industry Development

  • December 2020- Amazon Web Services signed a deal with social media platform Twitter to enhance the performance of its services and applications. The adoption of the strategy can boost the computing capacity and enable the company to utilize AWS cloud services.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Web Hosting Services Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Web Hosting Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (USD)

        • Shared Hosting

        • Dedicated Hosting

        • Collocated Hosting

        • Virtual Private Server Hosting

        • Others (Reseller hosting, etc.)

      • By Application (USD)

        • Public Website

        • Mobile Application

        • Intranet Site

        • Online Application

      • By Deployment (USD)

        • Public Cloud

        • Private Cloud

        • Hybrid Cloud

      • By Region (USD)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Web Hosting Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (USD)

        • Shared Hosting

        • Dedicated Hosting

        • Collocated Hosting

        • Virtual Private Server Hosting

        • Others (Reseller hosting, etc.)

      • By Application (USD)

        • Public Website

        • Mobile Application

        • Intranet Site

        • Online Application

      • By Deployment (USD)

        • Public Cloud

        • Private Cloud

        • Hybrid Cloud

      • By Country (USD)

        • United States

          • By Deployment

        • Canada

          • By Deployment

TOC Continued…!

