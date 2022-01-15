Hostage Situation Unfolds at Texas Synagogue During Livestreamed Service

Jeff Dean/AFP via Getty

A hostage situation unfolded at a synagogue outside of Dallas, Texas, on Saturday afternoon involving a man who ranted about religion—all while being captured on a Facebook livestream.

Colleyville Police confirmed on Twitter that it was conducting SWAT operations at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, though it did not offer more details.

As police surrounded the building, however, the synagogue’s Facebook livestream continued. Nobody could be seen on the livestream but a man with a British accent could be heard making vague references to weapons and ammunition. Just before 2 p.m. local time, the livestream cut out.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

UPDATE 1/15/22, 1:20 PM The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

This story is developing.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.