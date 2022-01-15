Hostage Situation Unfolds During Livestreamed Texas Synagogue Service

Colleyville police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday. (Photo: via Associated Press)

A man appeared to take hostages at a Texas synagogue during a Saturday service that had been streamed live on Facebook.

The Colleyville Police Department said officers were conducting a SWAT operation on the same block as Congregation Beth Israel. Before it was taken offline, the livestream depicted an angry man shouting, sometimes about religion, and periodically engaging with law enforcement ― but the feed did not show exactly what was happening.

“I’m going to die at the end of this, alright? Are you listening? I am going to die,” the man said shortly before the Facebook stream cut off.

It is unclear how the man is armed. He claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted on terrorism-related charges in 2010, according to ABC News. Siddiqui was accused of having ties to al Qaeda, and she is currently imprisoned at a facility near Fort Worth.

Colleyville lies between Dallas and Fort Worth in northern Texas.

UPDATE 1/15/22, 2:20 PM The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

