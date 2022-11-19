How to host the perfect Christmas, from the man who saved Fortnum & Mason

Ed Cumming
·10 min read
Ewan Venters - Helen Cathcart
Ewan Venters - Helen Cathcart

Is there anyone Ewan Venters doesn’t know?

Not really, no,’ he says, chuckling.

We are halfway through tea at Mount St Restaurant in Mayfair.

Venters has just waved goodbye to his friend Dominic Ford, ‘the man responsible for the Harvey Nichols food hall’, he says reverently. The restaurant only opened very recently, but a cross-section of the great and good has already passed through its discreet doorway. Russell Crowe and Jimmy Carr were both straight in, as was Princess Beatrice. She has not been the only royal visitor. A few days before we meet, the King and Queen Consort dined here, on one of their first social engagements since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

‘I hear it was reported in the papers that King Charles III and the Queen were in the restaurant,’ Venters says, a knowing gleam in his eye. He will not say more. You do not get to his position, or ensure repeat custom from the Royal family, by dishing the dirt. ‘Being the soul of discretion is the important thing, but I like to think we’ve created a restaurant that is fit for everyone,’ he continues. ‘And that includes the King.’

Venters may be overstating the mass appeal of a menu that charges £62 for a Dover sole. But he may also be Britain’s best-connected restaurateur. He has made an art form of knowing people. He knows society. He knows the Royal family and celebrities. He knows chefs. He knows what makes his staff tick and how to get the most out of them. More than anything, he knows what his customers want to eat and drink, and how to make them do more of both.

Ewan Venters - Helen Cathcart
Ewan Venters - Helen Cathcart

His career began with a bakery delivery service in Dunfermline when he was just 11. It continued through Sainsbury’s and, triumphantly, Fortnum & Mason. Now, at 50, he is preparing to go global, as CEO of Artfarm – the expansive hospitality firm founded by Somerset-based art collectors Manuela and Iwan Wirth – and their blue-chip gallery Hauser & Wirth, which represents the likes of Cindy Sherman, Phyllida Barlow, Louise Bourgeois.

The new restaurant occupies the first floor of a grand corner building, which was built in 1888 with an exterior designed by Thomas Verity, who was also responsible for the exterior of Lord’s Cricket Ground’s pavilion. There is art everywhere: an extraordinary mosaic on the floor, a Lucian Freud self-portrait by the door, a Picasso above one of the tables. Upstairs there are private event spaces, including a Scottish-themed banqueting room where a chandelier made of antlers runs the length of a table that can seat 26, a space he suggests for our festive photo shoot. Downstairs is a pub, The Audley, already a favourite with off-duty hedge-fund managers and well-heeled locals. Artfarm has big plans, and Venters is at the helm.

‘I’ve been lucky,’ he says. ‘But if I have a skill, it’s finding talent and nurturing it and making sure that other people make me look good.’

Mount St Restaurant only opened very recently, but a cross-section of the great and good has already passed through its discreet doorway - Helen Cathcart
Mount St Restaurant only opened very recently, but a cross-section of the great and good has already passed through its discreet doorway - Helen Cathcart

We’re talking ahead of what is sure to be a huge Christmas rush at the restaurant. Will Venters be there to shake hands with guests? ‘I’ll be in the Highlands of Scotland, in and around the Fife Arms [Artfarm’s five-star hotel in Braemar]. Christmas Day will be family and friends. Turkey will be on the menu, with some fantastic claret, and Fortnum’s Christmas pudding. Then we’ll be getting ready for the dancing and the ceilidh at the Fife Arms at New Year.’

Venters doesn’t speak often of his family, preferring to focus on his not-inconsiderable career achievements, but he was born in Dunfermline in 1972, the son of a medical professional and a member of the merchant navy. He still has a gentle Fife lilt. ‘My parents would take us out to eat two or three times a week, even in the late ’70s,’ he says. ‘So I was always fortunate to have that privilege of being out and about… I had a deep love of hospitality.’

Aged 11, he started the delivery business, supplying tablet and rolls. ‘We would buy in bread or bake it by hand, and then operate a delivery service to the local neighbourhood. Eventually I had about six or seven people working for me, delivering around Dunfermline.’

By the time he was taking his Highers, he had to decide whether he wanted to go to university or straight into the workplace. ‘My mother had read about the supermarket training schemes, so I decided Sainsbury’s was the one for me.’ There he became personal assistant to the deputy chairman, Tom Vyner, who took a young Venters under his wing. Before long, Venters was responsible for buying £200 million of citrus every year.

‘The overwhelming lesson from that time was about the power of relationships,’ he says. ‘But also the importance of knowing about logistics and supply chains. As buyers at Sainsbury’s in the ’80s and early ’90s, we were in training constantly about carbon and recyclability. We were talking about the total system cost of packaging. Yes, the nets that the oranges were in were tied with a little tie-clip – was the energy of that clip plus or minus the recycling cost? It’s talked about as if it’s a fashionable thing now. They were way ahead of their time.’

After Sainsbury’s he went to food-service company Brakes, before being headhunted by Selfridges. There, he spotted the untapped potential in food and drink: ‘We looked at the till receipts and saw that one in three transactions had an item of food and drink on it. People were popping in at lunchtime to buy a lipstick or a card and then picking up some sushi. Once we realised the importance of that, we said, “We have to do more of this.” We expanded the drinks and confectionery departments and experimented with restaurants. We were one of the first places to have a pop-up restaurant.’

Seeing what Venters had done with Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason came calling, appointing him CEO in 2012, the youngest boss in its history. Fortnum’s, the grand old lady of Piccadilly, founded in 1707 and grocer to the Royal family, had drifted. It was in danger of becoming little more than a languishing tourist attraction. Venters turned it around. By the time he left in early 2021, Fortnum’s was back atop the British retail firmament. Its revenue had grown from £55 million to £165 million. Coupled with this was a ‘relentless focus on quality’, and a more seasonal approach: quails’ eggs and asparagus as well as tea and jamón ibérico.

Mount St’s loin of highland venison - Helen Cathcart
Mount St's loin of highland venison - Helen Cathcart

With the turnaround came the celebrities. ‘Nigella would come in and do all her shopping, Richard Corrigan would come, Rick Stein fell in love with it,’ Venters says. Word spread beyond the chefs, too. Venters became friendly with the then US ambassador, Matthew Barzun. ‘Matthew let me into the secret that every time he went to the US, President Obama asked him to bring two packets of our Toffolossus biscuits,’ he says. ‘People love those stories. They become folklore. So we communicated them. Little by little, domestic business started returning. When we started, 70 per cent of the business was from tourists. When I left, 70 per cent of the business was domestic. It became somewhere that you and I felt we could go.’

The biggest part of the year was, as you’d expect, around December. ‘Christmas was a phenomenally important time for Fortnum’s. I think in some respects it is becoming a more important festival,’ he says. ‘It’s also becoming shorter. We’re always hearing about how Christmas starts too early, but the real season of conviviality is… for just a few weeks in December. I think in the post-pandemic world, where people may be working in the office less, they want those precious moments to be more special.’

During his tenure, Venters made the most of the store’s deep connections to royalty. In 2019 the then Prince Charles attended its annual awards for food and drink writing and broadcasting, where he received a special award. The late Queen was a Fortnum’s fan.

Ewan with the then Prince Charles in 2019 - Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Ewan with the then Prince Charles in 2019 - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

‘I didn’t have a personal relationship with her,’ Venters says, with a hint of regret, but they met several times. ‘She was an extraordinary individual, who served this country in a way that was a remarkable achievement. She cared about communities and prosperity. When she and the Duke of Edinburgh were going to visit the Pope in Rome, she wanted to take His Holiness a hamper. It couldn’t be branded, but she wanted to put in produce from Windsor, but also Fortnum’s products that had been produced by people in every part of the UK – Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England. It sums up her attention to detail.’

It was through Fortnum’s that Venters came into contact with Hauser & Wirth, which offered him the top job in late 2020. He felt he had done his work at Fortnum’s and the opportunity to work on a global scale was tempting.

For the most part, Venters projects a smooth managerial charm, a façade that slips only when he discusses the difficulties facing the businesses he runs. ‘We are dealing with a global crisis that hits people and communities,’ he says. ‘The crisis of labour is a self-inflicted disaster in Britain. People blame Brexit, but good common sense says, “Why wouldn’t you have an open market of labour in areas you need supporting?” Brexit is Brexit. Whether you are pro or anti, forget it, it’s happened. The most positive thing you can do now is say, “We need good labour, so why wouldn’t we make it easier for citizens of the world to move around where labour is most required?” Hospitality is clearly one of those sectors. There’s a lack of common sense being applied. It’s beyond politics.

‘Fortune favours the bold,’ he adds. ‘So make bold decisions in tough times. It’s not interesting making bold decisions in easy times.’

While Mount St Restaurant might have won over the King, Venters’ biggest ambitions lie across town. In August it was reported that Artfarm had bought Soho’s famous Groucho Club for £40 million. Founded in 1985, the club was intimately associated with the Cool Britannia era of the 1990s, the Young British Artists, and attendant rock’n’roll excess. But for at least two decades it has been losing ground to competitors, particularly the globe-spanning Soho House group. Its more excessive aspects seem an unusual fit for the respectable Hauser & Wirth, but Venters says the club’s tradition of welcoming artists means it is a good fit.

‘That’s an opportunity we unlocked,’ he says. ‘It wasn’t particularly for sale. I’d been a member since 2008 and could see the opportunity in what it stood for, and what it could develop. It started as a club for publishers, including female publishers, who wanted to have a drink in a safe environment. So the genesis of the club sat comfortably with my values, that women play a vitally important role in life. In the gallery we represent more female artists than any other contemporary gallery in the world today.’

The first thing he has done is close the membership list. ‘I think people thought we would open it up, but we think closing it is better.’ He has not ruled out outposts abroad.

In a long career, Venters has mastered selling British brands back to Brits. Whether he can sell us to the world is another matter. But if he can’t, he’ll probably know someone who can.

