Host Your Next Party (and Skip the Prep) With These Food, Cocktail, and Decor Delivery Services

Macaron Dessert. Colorful Macaroons Flying

Getty Images

Back in the day, I prepped for parties by spending hours and hours making 12 different dishes from scratch and designing an artful tablescape and a handmade favor for each guest.

But now, I just want to have a bunch of people over and look like I spent hours crafting a cool party for them—though I really just pointed and clicked for about 20 minutes to put the whole thing together.

If you want the secret to planning a perfect party fast, check this out.

Order up a tablescape

Mismatched plates and dishes can be an aesthetic choice—or can just make your party feel a little haphazard. If you don't have a full china set for 12 sitting in your cabinet (or the one you have feels a little too formal for your party plan), opt to order some dinnerware instead. The bonus: You don't even have to do the dishes—you can simply wipe them down and let the rental place handle the deep clean.

Hestia Harlow

Hestia Harlow makes it easy to find the perfect tablescape for your party, by allowing you to select by occasion, then the mood you're hoping to achieve. And bonus: They'll even ship party food, favors, and cocktail kits if you want to make it one stop and you're done.

P.S. They also offer fun and festive kids' party rentals to make your child's next birthday party epic.

Social Studies

Social Studies offers artfully edited tablescapes you can rent, which feature everything from plates and glassware to candles, table linens, and other adornments.

Table + Teaspoon

Table + Teaspoon's tablescapes include pretty stationery pieces like menu cards and place cards you can use to add that extra touch of wow to your dinner party.

Decide on a party menu

Obviously, you could always order takeout (usually online) from your nearby restaurants, through sites like DoorDash, UberEats, or the restaurant's own site. But with a few clicks, you can order something wow-worthy from places far afield.

Goldbelly

The go-to for gourmet eats from around the country, Goldbelly could lend itself to all kinds of cool party themes.

Story continues

Maybe you want to do a total New Orleans party, with goodies like gumbo, muffaletta sandwiches, king cake, and pecan pie shipped to your door. Maybe you want to finally settle the New York vs. Chicago vs. Detroit pizza debate. Or maybe you want to enjoy a smorgasbord of food from top chefs from around the country. Goldbelly can help you make that happen.

P.S. You can also do the same with desserts—order an array of different takes on s'mores, from s'mores doughnuts to massive s'mores cookies.

Goldbelly party food

iGourmet

If you're looking for the goodies for a cheese board, iGourmet's cool assortments let you get a set of scary, funky cheese for Halloween, or a rainbow of intriguing cheeses in a single click.

Williams-Sonoma

Yeah, you can get all the tools you need to handcraft a meal, but did you know that Williams-Sonoma also lets you order fancy appetizers and even full meals? Posh it up with one of its gorgeous caviar kits, or order fancy trays of stylish appetizers like brie bites, mini beef wellingtons, or upscale pigs in a blanket.

And if you're in the market for getting a full Thanksgiving dinner ordered, they have that, too.

Don't forget dessert

You can always order decadent treats from Goldbelly or Williams-Sonoma—but there are plenty of other cool places to order sweets for your guests.

Wicked Good Cupcakes

Wicked Good Cupcakes' decadent cupcake jars can be ordered in bulk, with an array of seasonal flavors such as caramel apple strudel, mocha madness, s'mores, and more to please even the fussiest eaters.

Junior's Cheescake

The legendary NYC institution ships cheesecakes nationwide, with a variety of flavor options, from classic plain cake to cherry crumb or chocolate swirl.

Juniors Cheesecake

Mochidoki

Ice cream mochi are easy to serve—and very easy to have shipped right to your door. Mochidoki's signature collection has 24 mochi in 12 flavors, from traditional options like matcha and red bean to caramel or vanilla chip.

Mochidoki Mochi

Mah-ka-rohn

Offer an array of the French favorite treats for an easy and elegant dessert. Mah-ka-rohn offers a constantly changing assortment, including options like animal cracker, butterscotch, pear elderflower, pumpkin spice, and toasted marshmallow.

Pick a signature cocktail

Don't have time to make your own flavored simple syrups—or hire a mixologist—but still want the wow-worthy signature cocktail? Cocktail kits can give you everything you need—including the pretty garnishes.

Cocktail Courier

Get everything you need for 12 servings of fun signature cocktails like the matcha mangrove or a harvest moon mojito delivered right to your door. Cocktail Courier also offers mocktail kits if you'd rather go without the booze.

Sourced Craft Cocktails

If you're in a major city, Sourced Craft Cocktails' on-tap cocktails deliver up to 30 servings of a signature-worthy cocktail in a pretty copper growler. Consider the cinnamon-spiced mule or winter high ball for a festive, seasonal drink.

Sourced Craft Cocktails on Tap

Choose a cool centerpiece

If you want to really go all out, a wild floral arrangement will finish off your look—but make it even easier on yourself by choosing a florist that sends the arrangements ready to go.

H. Bloom

H. Bloom's hosting assortment features elegant floral centerpieces premade and ready to simply place on your table.

Urban Stems

These sleek and stylish arrangements feature unique flowers like anemone and ranunculus—and Urban Stems' centerpieces come premade in unique textural vases that'll add personality to your table.

Urban Stems Bouquet

Etsy

Etsy has an array of artificial centerpiece options that can be kept for additional parties—like these cool paper flower arrangements from Literary Bouquet.

Literary Bouquet from Etsy

Add in a favor

Favors are totally unnecessary—but hey, why not send your favorite people home with a little gift? You can add it to the tablescape for a little something extra, or set up a bar at the end of the night for people to bring home a little something extra.

Just Candy

Set up a color-coordinated candy bar and let guests take home a bag of their favorites.

Just Candy lets you buy a bulk setup that color coordinates beautifully with your party. All you need are a few glass jars and some paper bags for them to grab their favorites.

Just Candy Candy Bar

Baked by Melissa

Baked By Melissa's bite-sized cupcakes have earned a cult following for their bold flavors. And these perfectly packaged trios would look adorable at each place setting.

Baked By Melissa Favors

Etsy

Etsy is the essential spot for tiny little things that'll make sweet take-home gifts and adorable table adornments, like these tiny felted wool mushroom ornaments from StoneHouse Crafts.