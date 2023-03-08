Host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he's 'studying the martial arts' to prep for potential Oscars slap

Jimmy Kimmel returns for his third stint as Oscars host Sunday on ABC (8 EDT/5 PDT) with a wider field of popular best-picture nominees ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Avatar: The Way of Water") and the stain of last year's shock, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Yet the host, who in January celebrated the 20th anniversary of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," had no qualms about returning as host ("You want to be wanted") and said the Academy's early and enthusiastic ask won him over. Kimmel, 55, last hosted in 2018, when another debacle – the mistaken awarding of best picture to "La La Land" – cast a long shadow.

"Hopefully being away for a few years is good," he says. "I don't think you want to do it too many times in a row, because people turn on you."

More from Kimmel on his latest Oscars duty:

Question: When they announced you as third-time host, the Oscars producers said you'd be “ready for anything,” which I can only assume means another slap. Are there any forms of physical assault that you're bracing for?

Jimmy Kimmel: Well, I have been studying the martial arts since they asked me to host the show, so I think that's what they're referring to. The truth of the matter is I am not ready for anything. I'm ready for some things, but anything that involves violence or me having to run, I'm very not ready. They had some kind of crisis management meeting where I guess they dream up scenarios that we might face, but no one has filled me on in on any of that. So if there is a crisis, I'll be the only one left in the dark.

So you're not an honorary member of that team?

Not only am I not a member of the team, my welfare doesn’t seem to be of particular concern. I don't know what they're worried about, but hopefully I won't get slapped.

I hope so, too. Your "Top Gun" promo with Jon Hamm was hilarious, and highlights the wider appeal of some of the movies that are nominated for best picture. How will that affect the show?

It's hard to make jokes about something people didn't see. So the fact that large portions of America have seen them and you don't have to explain before you make a joke about it is big. Also, you have something to root for if you've seen a movie, whereas if all the nominees are small and not particularly popular movies, why would you even watch?

Do you feel pressure to make the show more entertaining? Are we going to see you duet with Rihanna?

There’s pressure to make the show entertaining, but I don't feel pressure when it comes to ratings. Network television ratings are headed downhill. There's nothing I or anyone could do about it, and there will be an occasional exception to the rule, but it's not the sort of thing that I put a whole lot of thought into, really. At the end of it, I just want to know that I did a good job, and hopefully most people will agree.

I know you like to keep things a surprise, but can you talk about how the show is going to open? Will there be a dance number, a filmed sketch, a monologue?

Well, there will be a monologue for sure. Listen, I don't want to lead you into thinking I'm keeping some big secret. I’m trying to be funny, and it's either going to work out or it isn't. But there's no big secret, and if there were, I wouldn't tell you anyway.

Jimmy Kimmel, left, and presenter Warren Beatty discuss the best picture mishap as the casts of "La La Land" and "Moonlight" react on stage at the Oscars in 2017.

How mean do you plan to be with your jokes, and and who do you think is the biggest target?

I will poke fun at people, certainly, but I never aim to be mean. Occasionally it happens accidentally, but unless I'm talking about Donald Trump, I tend to be fairly mild mannered.

Does the Academy or ABC vet your jokes for the Oscars?

No, they do not. They never have, really. Sometimes I ask for their opinion. ABC definitely doesn't, and they kind of leave you alone. I think that's part of the deal: "We're not going to pay you and we're not going to tell you what to say."

Your wife, Molly McNearney, is an executive producer of the show. Is she there in part to help curb your worst impulses?

Her job at all times, no matter whether it has to do with the Oscars or my show or just going out to dinner, is to try to curb my worst impulses. There are a lot of weird things I will pretend I'm planning to do at the show, just to mortify her. But if somebody thinks something I'm going to do is a bad idea, I want to hear about it before it actually becomes a bad idea.

So it's kind of the year of the comeback, with Ke Huy Quan from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Brendan Fraser from "The Whale." Do you think Will Smith can make a comeback?

Yes. People have to give him time or give themselves time and and kind of get over it. But I do think, yes, he will come back. I believe that strongly.

