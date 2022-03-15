Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Appointments of Deanne Brand and Padmanabh Yardi

BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), announced the appointments of Deanne Brand to senior vice president, strategy & analytics, and treasurer and Padmanabh Yardi to senior vice president, information technology.

Ms. Brand is responsible for driving the direction-setting corporate strategy, as well as leading the organizational enterprise analytics function. She will serve as a critical advisor on strategic market intelligence analytics and research used to deliver enhanced business outcomes and implement customized asset-level initiatives designed to capture specific business opportunities. She also will serve as our treasurer, and therefore be a key point of contact with external banking and finance parties and will manage and address financial risks to ensure our financial flexibility and optimized financial performance.

Mr. Yardi is responsible for leading all of information technology and digital strategy, as well as leading the development and implementation of strategic and innovative technology solutions that will drive incremental EBITDA. He will also ensure the delivery of IT services, infrastructure, cybersecurity and capabilities across the enterprise and provide primary leadership of driving monetization and innovation across the business as it relates to technology initiatives.

Host Hotels & Resorts’ Chief Financial Officer Sourav Ghosh said, “We are thrilled to welcome Deanne and Padmanabh to our senior team. Deanne brings deep knowledge and experience in capital markets, corporate finance and treasury and Padmanabh brings extensive technology expertise in the hospitality industry. Both are extremely accomplished, skilled and well-respected executives within the lodging industry. They will be valuable additions to our leadership team and significant contributors to our business going forward.”

About Deanne Brand
Ms. Brand was most recently employed by Park Hotels & Resorts as their senior vice president and treasurer where she was responsible for capital markets, corporate finance, long-term strategic planning, treasury and insurance functions. Previously, she held senior level corporate finance positions at Hilton Worldwide, Inc. where she was responsible for project finance oversight for the execution of Hilton’s debt and targeted M&A transactions related to its domestic owned, leased and joint venture real estate assets; corporate and asset-specific debt instruments monitoring; evaluation, structuring and execution of project-specific investments to help the development team secure new management contracts and franchises; and capital markets support for Hilton’s strategic initiatives including restructuring the balance sheet in preparation for the spin off transactions that occurred in 2017.

About Padmanabh Yardi
Mr. Yardi spent more than 21 years with Marriott International, and, most recently, served as global vice president, enterprise application development & operations support at Marriott International, where he was responsible for technology development and operations across disperse geographical locations including cloud and digital strategies and product roadmaps for these locations. Additionally, he held several senior-level positions within information technology including leadership assignments in areas such as information technology strategy and planning, product management, architecture and application development as well as technology revenue platforms and analytics. Prior to joining Marriott International, he was technology program manager for Airline Tariff Publication Company and was a software engineer for Reed Technology and Information Services.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 44,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint venture. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Four Seasons®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

