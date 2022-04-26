Host ’embarrassed’ as UK refugee scheme rejects teenage Ukrainian musician

Max McLean, PA
·5 min read

A UK music teacher who has made arrangements to host an “extremely talented” young Ukrainian musician said she is “embarrassed” after being told she is ineligible for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Deanne Campbell, 52, from Stocklinch in Somerset submitted an application to bring Anastasiia Sandalova, 16, a Ukrainian refugee, to the UK on March 29.

Mrs Campbell said that the 16-year-old’s mother did not want to come to the UK so she could remain closer to Ukraine and her extended family, while Anastasiia’s two-year-old sister is too traumatised to travel.

A bedroom and music room have been prepared for the teenager, as well as a full bursary to the Guildhall Young Artists Taunton’s Saturday school, but Mrs Campbell was told by her local council weeks later that under 18s travelling alone are ineligible.

Deanne Campbell with her husband Darren
Deanne Campbell with her husband Darren (Deanne Campbell)

“(Anastasiia is) mortified. I mean, I haven’t given her the full bleak picture. I had to tell her something because she’s literally been waiting by the phone ready to get a flight for weeks now,” Mrs Campbell told the PA news agency.

“She’s a very eloquent, determined young girl who’s brave enough to leave her family … and I had to tell her ‘Oh, sorry. We’ll pay for adults and children, but we won’t pay for you.’

“A 16-year-old girl is exactly who child traffickers etc … she would be most at risk from.

“And these are the people that the Government, Michael Gove’s (Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities) office, (is) going we don’t want them. We don’t want that problem. As long as they’re child trafficking out of the UK it doesn’t matter.

“I’m kind of embarrassed because of the way my country and my government is behaving.”

Ukrainian music student Anastasiia Sandalova
Ukrainian music student Anastasiia Sandalova (Ivan Shtanko)

Mrs Campbell, a professional flautist and teacher for more than 30 years, described Anastasiia as “an extremely talented musician” who plays the piano and guitar and also sings.

The teenager fled Kyiv with her mother and two-year-old sister around two months ago – the trio have been staying on people’s sofas in Montenegro since then.

While the war in Ukraine continues, Anastasiia’s education and musical training is on hold but Mrs Campbell has worked hard to ensure she does not miss out if she reaches the UK.

The music teacher has a bedroom and music room for the promising student and two schools have said they will take her, while Guildhall Young Artists Taunton has offered her a full bursary to their Saturday school.

She has also arranged a JustGiving page to raise money to support Anastasiia’s music education.

The music room in Deanne Campbell&#39;s home which Anastasiia would be able to practice in
The music room in Deanne Campbell’s home which Anastasiia would be able to practise in (Deanne Campbell)

However, the music teacher recently received an email from a different visa department with “no mention of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme” saying Anastasiia’s application for a settlement visa – which was not what they applied for – would likely take longer than 60 days to process.

“I was like, ‘great, let’s do this, we can really turn this girl’s life around,” said Mrs Campbell.

“Then suddenly … I get an email from the council who said sorry this is not good news, but we’ve now heard Homes for Ukraine doesn’t accept any unaccompanied minors.

“Apparently all the councils were suddenly notified that it didn’t include under-18s unaccompanied.

“She’s applied on March 29th, we’ve both applied in good faith that she’s allowed on the scheme.

“At no point has anyone queried it, the system recognises who’s unaccompanied and asked for further documentation because of that and still didn’t throw it out.

“We were told we had a successful application, it just needed to go through the procedures and get rubber-stamped.”

Deanne Campbell&#39;s home in Somerset
Deanne Campbell’s home in Somerset (Deanne Campbell)

Mrs Campbell, whose efforts to bring Anastasiia over have been made more difficult by the 52-year-old’s severe early-onset osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and a broken wrist, said the process had been “soul destroying”.

She added: “I feel personally responsible that I’ve got this girl’s and the mum’s hopes up, that I’m providing a solution to her problem and that she’s found someone that’s not just a room – this is somebody that’s got wheels in motion with her music and everything.

“And I’ve got to say ‘nothing’s going to happen’.”

Mrs Campbell has been seeking assistance from her local MP David Warburton’s office – Mr Warburton recently had the Tory whip removed following an image which appeared to show the Somerton and Frome MP pictured alongside lines of a white substance.

In a statement to PA, Mr Warburton said: “I’m sure it’ll be appreciated that data protection regulations prevent me from commenting in detail on specific cases, but I can say that I remain in continual contact with my office and have been enormously struck by the kindness and support for Ukrainians shown across the constituency.

“We are helping dozens of constituents navigate the Homes for Ukraine Scheme – including the case mentioned – and they have my full and continued support.”

Somerset County Council told PA that they had always assumed unaccompanied minors would not be eligible, but did not have “clear guidance” until a letter from the DLUHC arrived on April 13.

A Government spokesperson said: “Due to safeguarding requirements, unaccompanied minors are only eligible under the Homes for Ukraine scheme if they are reuniting with a parent or guardian in the UK.”

To find out more about Mrs Campbell’s fundraiser for Anastasiia, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anastasiia-sandalova

