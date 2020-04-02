You Can Host a Disney Princess-Themed Tea Party With This Porcelain Set

Photo credit: Pottery Barn Kids

From House Beautiful

No matter how old you get, everyone is welcome to have a princess tea party! Pottery Barn Kids has a beautiful Disney porcelain tea set that will be even better than the Mad Hatter’s unbirthday party in Alice in Wonderland.

The hand-painted kids’ tea set includes four teacups, four saucers, and one pink lidded teapot. Each of the pastel cups is a different color and features a different princess with their name and picture. There is Cinderella (blue), Ariel (purple), Jasmine (green), and Belle (yellow). Claim your cup now! The cups and pot have gold trimmings, which includes the handles, so they truly look like something out of a fairytale.

You can order the Disney Princess Porcelain Tea Set at Pottery Barn Kids for $79. It’s recommended for ages 8 and up, so we’re going to take that to mean that adults are more than welcome to join the celebration as well. You’re never too old for Disney, right?

Your little one probably already has a princess dress or two, but adults, you need the right attire for the party as well. These Disney costumes for adults (paired with the tea set) will have you feeling like a kid again!

