Host Cell Protein Testing Market to Grow at Significant CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Host Cell Protein Testing Market Research Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (PCR-based Assays, ELISA-based Assays), by End User (CROs, Biopharmaceutical Companies), by and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

According to a report published by Market Research Future, Host Cell Protein Testing Market by Type, End user, Region- Forecast till 2027” the market is projected to display a 5.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Market Scope:

Host Cell Proteins are low-level, process-related protein contaminants found in therapeutic products received from the host organism during biotherapeutic manufacturing (HCPs). During the manufacture of a recombinant protein medicine, host cell systems can produce many endogenous proteins. Recombinant proteins, particularly monoclonal antibodies, open potentially new therapeutic options for diseases that were previously untreatable. As a result, their role in the pharmaceutical industry is fast increasing. Insect cells, yeast, and bacteria are employed as expression hosts to produce recombinant proteins for therapies.

HCPs, the most common type of process-related impurity, are undesirable in pure protein products because they are suspected of compromising human safety. HCPs may be biologically active in the human body, or, in the case of HCPs with protease activity, they may degrade the therapeutic protein or product-stabilizing chemicals, compromising product stability.

Competitive Landscape:

The central companies in the host cell protein testing market are

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US)

Cygnus Technologies Inc. (US)

BioGenes GmbH (Germany)

Cytiva (US)

Cisbio Bioassays (France)

Molecular Devices (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Charles River (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

ForteBio (Pall) (US)

Market Drivers:

Developments in the biopharmaceutical area, such as continued R&D activities and an increase in the number of regulatory approvals for testing equipment, will fuel the expansion of the host cell protein testing market. Other possible factors are the increased prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, which necessitates the development of sophisticated new biopharmaceutical products and the expanding need for individualized drugs. In the future, new methods for HCP testing will bring to further market growth potential. The use of ELISA is the current gold standard for HCP testing. However, this approach has drawbacks, such as the fact that it only detects immunologically active host cell proteins.

Market Restraints:

For most medications that use a host cell expression system in their development phase, HCP testing is an important aspect of drug development and approval. As a result, this procedure requires a high level of precision and experience, as the HCP levels in the final therapeutic component directly impact product efficacy and approval rates.

COVID 19 Analysis

During the lockdown, the healthcare industry experienced unprecedented obstacles, such as supply chain disruptions, which resulted in a surge in warehouse stockpiles of produced items. The COVID-19 pandemic is also presenting chances for those involved in host cell protein testing. This is attributed to firms' increased R&D attempts to expand COVID-19 therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibody medicines, which require HCP testing.

Market Segmentation

On a type basis, the ELISA-based assays new product launches are estimated to guide the market in the upcoming period. As it's very sensitive and reproducible, ELISA is the most widely used technology for HCP screening and testing. It is also capable of high throughput screening of HCPs.

By end user, the CROs segment is estimated to add to the development of the host cell protein testing market in the forecast period. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are likely to have a major part of the market for host cell protein testing because they are in charge of medication development and clinical trial phases and monitor HCP levels. HCP assays are used to validate products at the process development stage, early clinical phases, and phase III clinical trials.

Regional Insights

The market for host cell protein testing in North America is growing due to increased research activities and rising healthcare spending. North America dominated the market for host cell protein testing. Furthermore, the region's healthcare infrastructure is well-developed, allowing for considerable R&D in the subject. Increasing research funding also contributes to the region's commercial expansion. A well-developed healthcare infrastructure also supports the European host cell protein testing market, and rising healthcare spending propels the market.

In the forecast future, the presence of growing economies and the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer in the European area will generate more potential for market expansion. The increasing healthcare infrastructures of rising countries, as well as the high frequency of chronic diseases like cancer in APAC countries, are driving considerable pharmacological R&D. Recently, SCIEX, a global pioneer in life science analytical technology, has formed a strategic cooperation with Genedata, a leading provider of biopharma enterprise software solutions, to create new software solutions for the biopharmaceutical mass spectrometry sector. The purpose of this collaboration is to create new workflows that combine the capability of new SCIEX hardware like the ZenoTOF 7600 system with the proven Genedata Expressionist business software platform.

