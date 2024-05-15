Host Brazil bounces Canada in Volleyball Nations League opener

RIO DE JANEIRO — Canada opened Volleyball Nations League play on Tuesday night with a four-set loss to host Brazil.

The Canadian women dropped the opening set 26-24, won the second 25-23, then lost the next two 26-24 and 25-12.

With the women's team still in contention to qualify for Paris 2024, Canadian coach Shannon Winzer stressed the importance of VNL in the big picture.

"This year's VNL has the additional importance of achieving our goal of qualifying for Paris 2024," said Winzer.

"Earning a spot in the Olympic tournament requires the time, effort and commitment of more than just the 14 athletes selected to (our) roster, it's the effort of the athletes and staff of the program as whole."

On Tuesday, Canada led in attacks 55-53, and made less unforced errors (20-27), but Brazil dominated on the blocks (15-5).

Alexa Gray of Calgary led Canada in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 18 points.

Canada's next match is Thursday against the Dominican Republic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press