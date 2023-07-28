How to host a barbecue in the rain

A little rain won't stop Sue Quinn when it comes to a barbecue - Andrew Crowley for the Telegraph

I see you, yes you, desperately checking every weather app to find one that forecasts sunshine for your barbecue. I hate to rain on your parade but don’t bother: the outlook for the next few weeks is unsettled and soggy. Fear not, however. Showers don’t have to make a damp squib of your plans.

My family and I perfected the art of cooking in the rain during lockdown, when socialising was only allowed outdoors. We would arrange tables and chairs under a gazebo in the garden, make it cosy with cushions and rugs, and cook sausages and pots of stew on the barbecue. Aside from a few drenched bread rolls, these gatherings with pals were a huge success.

My husband – chief pitmaster in our household – quite likes a bit of damp grilling and once barbecued Christmas lunch. On the Big Day, he dashed out into the freezing drizzle now and then to monitor proceedings – raincoat on, glass of fizz in hand, meat probe fixed securely in the bird. And lunch was a triumph: juicy turkey, intensely flavourful vegetable sides, and everything gently seasoned with smoke.

Of course, as a nation, we British are well acquainted with rain. But successfully cooking a meal in it requires more than a stiff upper lip and a decent slicker.

'We British are well acquainted with rain,' says Sue Quinn - Andrew Crowley for the Telegraph

First, it’s vital to lean into the challenge because all-weather grilling is on trend. “It’s definitely becoming more popular, as people begin to see the barbecue more as an extension of the kitchen,” says Helen Graves, a barbecue expert, whose book Live Fire, has recipes for every season.

Choose your menu carefully. Delicate foods like seafood and thinner cuts of meat like steak and chops aren’t ideal; they tend to stick to wet grill plates and, because they cook quickly, need constant attention. To avoid standing around in the cold and wet, go for food that can be cooked low and slow over indirect heat (next to the coals or flames, rather than directly above).

“Larger stuff that can be left alone with the barbecue lid down is great,” Graves recommends. “It’s actually the ideal time to cook something like a pork or lamb shoulder. They take a long time but are mostly hands-off.”

Essential tips for barbecueing in the rain

Bear in mind that these involve several hours’ cooking, so coals will need topping up. Spatchcocked chicken or butterflied leg of lamb are considerably quicker.

On the drizzly day of our photoshoot, I made Graves’ herby spatchcock street chicken with chicken-fat new potatoes. The spuds are cooked in a tray under the bird to catch the juices, and the dish is completely delicious.

But what about barbecue classics? “I wouldn’t do burgers with the lid down, as they can dry out,” Graves says. “But I’d definitely do sausages over indirect heat with the lid down as they’re best cooked slowly anyway.”

Cooking tips for barbecueing in the rain

Veggie sides are terrific cooked like this, too; barbecuing low and slow intensifies their flavour and results in tasty, charred notes. Try root veg: toss with oil, season generously and cook in a disposable foil tray or heatproof baking tray over indirect heat – lid down – for about an hour. Or wrap vegetables in foil with a little butter or oil and plenty of seasoning and cook the same way.

Unless the rain is torrential, hold your nerve and stay away from the oven. “Smoke adds an extra dimension of flavour to food,” Graves says. “If it’s just a bit of rain I’m not going to let it stop me barbecuing!”

