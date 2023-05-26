Host a bank holiday barbecue for 12 for under £25

Silvana Franco with her spread of shoestring barbecue dishes - Andrew Crowley

With another bank holiday upon us, and warmer weather ­promised, we can leave the jumpers indoors, hoist the barbecue out of the shed and enjoy the sunshine. But fear of a bank-breaking grocery bill needn’t ­curtail your weekend plans; with some savvy planning and not too much effort, you can put on a fabulous party spread for 12, including the extras (but, sadly, not the booze), while staying south of £25.

Following the recent fall in dairy and wheat prices, you may have noticed that some supermarket staples like butter and bread have finally started to come down a little. Seasonal vegetables such as spring cabbage and British new ­potatoes are excellent buys at this time of year, and when matched with cheaper meat cuts like ribs and wings, you’ll be able to create a delicious and affordable feast with something for everyone.

The menu I share here was costed at Sainsbury’s (the cheapest of the big four supermarkets last month, according to Which?) and offers both meat and ­vegetarian dishes. It works out at slightly over £2 per head for the whole menu, with the spicy vegetarian burgers being the most economical option at 75p each and the wings and ribs combo coming in at £1.31 per head. The quantities given can easily be scaled up or down.

Plan ahead

In order to actually enjoy the party you’re hosting rather than feel exhausted at the end of it, stick with dishes, like these, that allow you to do all the prep in advance.

Nominate someone else to look after the barbecue – I find there’s usually at least one or two offers of help; ­otherwise, older teenagers are generally a safe bet – leaving you free to make sure everything else is taken care of.

I’d also recommend placing glassware, drinks and any snacks on a table away from the barbecue area, so people don’t ­congregate and distract the chef.

Easiest ever barbecue pork ribs

Serves 6 (82p per portion)

Easiest ever barbecue pork ribs - Andrew Crowley

This may be one of the simplest ways to prepare ribs (just three ingredients), yet also one of the most delicious. Place a 500g rack of pork ribs in a large saucepan, cut it in half if necessary.

Pour over 1 litre of own-label cola (not sugar-free) – this will both tenderise and add a gentle caramel sweetness to the pork, and at 3p per 100ml, it’s cost-effective, too. If you don’t like the idea of using cola, make up a litre of vegetable stock using two cubes instead.

Cover and simmer gently for 90 minutes then cool in the liquid before draining. Cover and chill until ready to barbecue. Brush the ribs all over with barbecue sauce; it’s cheaper and easier to buy than make your own – my recommendation is Levi Roots Reggae Reggae Jerk BBQ Sauce, currently on offer in Sainsbury’s at £1.75 for 290g.

Barbecue the rack of ribs for 5-8 minutes on each side until nicely browned and fully warmed through. Slice between the bones and serve with extra sauce.

Crispy chicken wings

Serves 6 (49p per portion)

A barbecue staple, chicken wings are great for cooking over coals as they crisp up well and are small enough to cook through without burning. Trim the tips off 1kg chicken wings (£2.19), then cut between the joints to separate the pieces.

Place in a large bowl, drizzle with a little oil, then add 2tbsp hot smoked paprika and 1tbsp garlic salt; alternatively, use a spice blend such as cajun or piri-piri. Massage the spices into the wings and chill until ready to cook. Barbecue over medium coals for 10-12 minutes on each side until crisp and cooked through.

If you prefer to get ahead and don’t mind putting the oven on, you can ­pre-roast the wings at 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6 for 25 minutes, before ­finishing off on the barbecue.

Serve with lemon wedges and a bowl of sour cream and spring onion dip ­(see box, below) on the side.

Spicy black bean burgers

Makes 6 (75p each)

These Mexican-inspired burgers will prove a hit with both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Finely chop an onion, red pepper and two garlic cloves and gently fry in a little oil for 10 minutes, until softened and golden.

The joy of Mex: Silvana’s black bean burgers are barbecue stars - Andrew Crowley

Meanwhile, tear two slices of white bread, place in a food processor and whizz to make crumbs. Add two cans of drained and rinsed black beans and a tablespoon or so of fajita seasoning, then blend again until well mixed but not smooth.

Add an egg and the cooked vegetables and pulse to combine. Transfer to a bowl and chill until ready to cook. Shape into six even-sized burgers, then brush lightly with oil, before barbecuing for 4-5 minutes on each side. Serve in buns with lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

Feed-a-crowd slaw

Serves 12 (21p per portion)

 Coleslaw makes for a thrifty crowd-pleaser - Andrew Crowley

A standard white or red cabbage costs around 80p and will go far if thinly shredded – use a food processor or a mandoline, if you have one, to make quick work of it. Quarter the cabbage and shred finely, discarding the core.

Mix with four shredded or grated ­carrots and two thinly sliced red onions. Stir in some finely chopped parsley and a couple of teaspoons of cumin seeds. Loosen some mayonnaise with a little wine vinegar, add a squeeze of honey if you wish, then toss with the slaw, dressing it as lightly or heavily as you prefer. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

New potato and chive salad

Serves 12 (27p per portion)

Cook 2kg baby new potatoes ­(currently 70p per kg) in a large pan of boiling, lightly salted water for 20 minutes, until just tender.

Meanwhile, mix 3tbsp of olive oil, 2tbsp white wine vinegar, 1tsp of Dijon mustard and 2tbsp of sliced pickled gherkins in a large bowl.

Drain the potatoes well then add to the bowl, stirring gently to coat them in the dressing. Leave to cool then snip over a bunch of chives and finish with a good grinding of black pepper.

Barbecued watermelon with mint sugar and lime

Serves 12 (27p per portion)

Barbecued watermelon with mint sugar and lime - Andrew Crowley

Using the cooling coals to barbecue fruit is a wonderful and cost-effective way to provide a sweet finish to your menu. A large pineapple, thickly sliced and sprinkled with a little sugar and ground cinnamon, works ­brilliantly, while bananas grilled in their skins and seared skewers of strawberries are both matched deliciously with a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

My favourite, however, is ­barbecued watermelon with mint sugar. To make the sugar, roughly chop the mint from a 30g pack and place in a mini food processor (or ­pestle and mortar) with 3tbsp of white sugar and whizz until well blended. Transfer to a jar and set aside.

Quarter a baby watermelon, then cut each quarter into eight slices. ­Barbecue for 2-3 minutes on each side, sprinkling with the sugar as you go. Serve straight away with lime wedges for squeezing over.

If you’re using a large watermelon and have some (uncooked) left over, blend until smooth, then freeze into ice lollies for kids or into small ice cubes for dropping into glasses of prosecco.

