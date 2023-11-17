Hospitals with unsafe concrete at risk of closure before replacements are ready, warn MPs

Steve Barclay visited Airedale General Hospital in West Yorkshire, which is affected by RAAC, when he was health secretary - Lauren Hurley/DHSC

Hospitals with crumbling concrete may have to close before replacements are ready, MPs have warned.

Seven NHS hospitals built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) throughout are at “serious risk” of closure “before replacements are ready”, a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has said.

All seven are part of the Government’s new hospital programme, which is committed to building 32 hospitals by 2030, having retreated in May on its pledge to deliver 40 by that date.

However, the MPs said they still had “no confidence” in the plan and that it was “very unlikely” the 32 would be delivered on time, in a report that also found there had been “failures in basic record-keeping” and that the planned hospitals risked being “too small” for purpose.

It said the rebuilding of seven RAAC-afflicted hospitals needed to be “expedited” and officials should consider completing the work by 2025 as a priority, as part of its recommendations.

“Rebuilding the seven RAAC hospitals by 2030 will be extremely challenging, yet there is a serious risk, if these projects are not accelerated and prioritised, that some hospitals may have to close before replacements are ready,” the report read.

The hospitals are among the 42 NHS sites that the Government confirmed had RAAC last month after reviews of public sector buildings took place following the closure of more than 100 schools in September, when it was revealed a classroom ceiling had collapsed during the summer break.

‘Maintenance budget raided’

Dame Meg Hillier MP, chairman of PAC, said “The physical edifice that is the NHS is quite literally crumbling before our eyes. There was nothing inevitable about this heartbreaking crisis. It can be laid squarely at the door of the decision to raid budgets reserved for maintenance and investment in favour of day-to-day spending.”

The hospitals “made nearly exclusively” of RAAC include Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Leighton Hospital in Crewe, James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth, Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley, Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Airedale Hospital in Keighley and West Suffolk Hospital.

Together they employ 43,000 staff and serve populations of more than two million people, with thousands of patients going in and out everyday.

The crisis has led to the hospitals using metal poles to hold up ceilings and restricting weight-loss services to the ground floor as higher levels may not be able to withstand the extra weight of patients.

The Government has committed to removing RAAC from the NHS by 2035 and ring-fenced £685 million for repairs, to keep the hospitals going until they can be fixed or replaced.

‘Failures of basic record-keeping’

Dame Meg said the state of the programme was “bitterly disappointing”.

“Quite aside from the fact that the planned new hospitals risk being too small for future purposes, funding does not even appear to be in place to construct them in time, all underpinned by failures of basic record-keeping and fresh and urgent concerns over RAAC,” she added.

The Department for Health was asked for comment.